5 Important Things To Consider Before Buying DeWalt Tools

DeWalt is a name that virtually all tool users know. DeWalt is among the best hand tool brands on the market and makes highly sought after power tools, too. The company's yellow tool bodies are easy to spot, and they're consistently found in home renovators' toolboxes, as well as in professional settings. DeWalt equipment is prized for its durability, performance, and customer care services.

However, deciding which tool brand to invest in isn't simple. There's a lot to think about before jumping into customer loyalty to a single toolmaker. In large part, this is due to the cordless tools that essentially every brand delivers nowadays. Cordless equipment runs on a brand's proprietary battery setup, and they don't feature interchangeability. However, it's worth noting that a number of strangely-named Amazon brands and others have developed tools that are compatible with DeWalt batteries, and the same is true for other brands.

Buying into the DeWalt battery landscape is only one part of the decision tree, but it's an important one. For hand tools and accessories, the choice is a little simpler, but among its power tool range, these five things are essential to understand as you peruse the market.