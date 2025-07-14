Which Tools Are Compatible With Ryobi's Hobby Station?

The Home Depot-affiliated brand Ryobi makes a lot of different power tools for major construction projects, but a lot of people tend to overlook the fact that the company also makes quite a few tools that can help their users perform some more detail-oriented tasks as well. One such product is the Ryobi Hobby Station.

The Hobby Station is composed of a heavy, mountable base with several modular components that allow you to perform a variety of different tasks. It has a reversible baseplate that can be used for downdraft or routing, an integrated dust management system that is compatible with most vacuum hoses, an onboard accessory compartment to help keep all of your bits and other attachments organized, and a fully functional drill press arm that features a 2" plunge depth. The station also comes with a router fence and a 1 ⅞-inch vacuum adapter in the box.

This Ryobi tool would make a great addition to any workshop or craft room, but those who are interested in picking one of these up might also want to learn a bit more about the tools that are compatible with it. There are several Ryobi rotary tools that can fit on the Hobby Station, but there is also a wide range of products out there that aren't compatible. So if you already have one of these tools and you want to know if it will work with the Hobby Station, or you're looking to pick one up when you buy the station itself, then it's a good idea to take a look at the products that Ryobi recommends, as well as those made by other manufacturers that users claim they've managed to use on it.