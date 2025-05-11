12 Ryobi Corded Power Tools That Are Worth The Connection Hassle

There are plenty of things worth considering before filling a shopping cart full of Ryobi tools. One of the key considerations is whether cordless or corded tools are a better bet, as both have advantages and disadvantages. The biggest advantage of cordless tools is undoubtedly their portability — there's no need to worry about the hassle of tangled cords or finding a suitably long extension cord if there isn't an outlet nearby.

Advertisement

However, a number of cordless Ryobi tools are more expensive than their corded counterparts, and some aren't as powerful. Since it isn't advisable to buy used battery packs, there isn't much chance to get discounts on them either, unless you get lucky and catch a promotion on the battery pack you want at Home Depot.

In a few cases, buyers who choose to stick solely with cordless tools will end up missing out entirely, as Ryobi doesn't offer cordless equivalents for all of its corded tools. Whatever the reason, we think these corded Ryobi tools are all worth considering, even if you usually prefer to stick with cordless.