12 Ryobi Corded Power Tools That Are Worth The Connection Hassle
There are plenty of things worth considering before filling a shopping cart full of Ryobi tools. One of the key considerations is whether cordless or corded tools are a better bet, as both have advantages and disadvantages. The biggest advantage of cordless tools is undoubtedly their portability — there's no need to worry about the hassle of tangled cords or finding a suitably long extension cord if there isn't an outlet nearby.
However, a number of cordless Ryobi tools are more expensive than their corded counterparts, and some aren't as powerful. Since it isn't advisable to buy used battery packs, there isn't much chance to get discounts on them either, unless you get lucky and catch a promotion on the battery pack you want at Home Depot.
In a few cases, buyers who choose to stick solely with cordless tools will end up missing out entirely, as Ryobi doesn't offer cordless equivalents for all of its corded tools. Whatever the reason, we think these corded Ryobi tools are all worth considering, even if you usually prefer to stick with cordless.
Ryobi 18 Inch Attachment Capable Corded String Trimmer
A string trimmer is a great way to keep the tricky-to-reach corners of your yard from getting overgrown, but in the case of the Ryobi 18 Inch Attachment Capable Corded String Trimmer, that's not the only thing it's good for. It's compatible with Ryobi's Expand-It attachment system, which means it can be fitted with more than a dozen different heads including a rubber broom, a hedge trimmer, and a blower.
Even as a standalone trimmer, it's worth considering, particularly given its sub-$100 retail price. The 18-inch cutting swath allows you to get through larger patches of lawn faster than smaller trimmers, and since it only weighs 11 pounds, it should remain comfortable to use over longer periods. When the cutting line needs replacing, the head is designed to make the process as hassle-free as possible too — just make sure you get the right sized line for the trimmer.
As of this writing, the trimmer is available for $95.49 from Home Depot.
Ryobi 7-1/4 Inch Corded Circular Saw
It's often the case that corded versions of certain Ryobi tools can be bought cheaper than their cordless equivalents, and that's without considering the additional price of the battery packs needed for the cordless versions. The Ryobi 7-1/4 Inch Corded Circular Saw is a great example — while it retails for $89, the closest Ryobi cordless equivalent retails for $129. The corded saw also comes with a carry bag and a laser alignment system, while the cordless tool misses out on both.
If that wasn't already enough to make the corded tool the superior purchase, the corded circular saw can reach a higher peak rpm than its battery-powered counterpart. At maximum speed, the corded saw hits 5,200 rpm, while the cordless saw only hits 4,300 rpm. Like all corded tools, the main disadvantage of the corded saw is the inconvenience of the power cord, but at six feet long, it shouldn't prove a dealbreaker for most workshops.
Ryobi 10 Inch Compact Portable Corded Jobsite Table Saw with Folding Stand
While there's no direct cordless equivalent of the Ryobi 10 Inch Compact Portable Corded Jobsite Table Saw with Folding Stand available, it's still cheaper than the closest cordless table saw. The corded table saw retails for $229 and, thanks to the detachable folding stand, can be used both indoors in a workshop or outdoors at a jobsite. The cordless saw, meanwhile, will need to be placed on a suitable worktop. The corded saw's three horsepower motor can propel the cutting blade to a maximum of 5,000 rpm, and it features an integrated dust chute to help reduce mess.
The table top is made from aluminum, which both helps keep weight to a minimum and makes sure the surface is tough enough to withstand accidental damage. The saw, the table, and all of the included accessories are all covered by a three year warranty against defects, although the consistently positive reviews from owners on Home Depot's website should go some way to assuaging any fears about the tool's overall build quality and value for money.
Ryobi 3/8 Inch Variable Speed Corded Compact Drill/Driver
Both the corded and cordless versions of Ryobi's 3/8 Inch Drill/Driver are competitively priced, although the cordless version isn't as capable. The Ryobi 3/8 Inch Variable Speed Corded Compact Drill/Driver is capable of hitting a higher maximum rpm than its cordless equivalent — 1,600 rpm versus just 600 rpm for the cordless tool. The corded tool also ships with a useful carry bag, while the cordless tool does not.
The corded drill/driver is operated by a variable speed trigger, but unlike battery powered variants, there's no need to worry about choosing between maximum power and improved runtime. Thanks to the tool's six foot long power cord, runtime is unlimited as long as you have an outlet nearby. Like many other Ryobi corded power tools, the drill/driver comes with a three year warranty against workmanship or quality defects, so there's no need to worry about its longevity.
Ryobi Corded Rotary Tool
The Ryobi Corded Rotary Tool is another tool that's cheaper than its cordless equivalent. The corded tool retails for $39.97, and includes 15 accessories for grinding, cutting, polishing, and sanding. The cordless tool, meanwhile, retails for $49.97 and includes no additional accessories. The former ships with a six foot power cord that delivers power to a motor capable of spinning up to 35,000 rpm. When its full power isn't necessary, it can also be reduced to medium or low speed settings, hitting 15,000 rpm or 5,000 rpm, respectively.
Alongside the tool itself and the plentiful accessories, the corded rotary tool also includes a wrench and a storage case to keep all the accessories in when they're not in use. Swapping between accessories should be a straightforward task, with Ryobi claiming that its new QuickChange Collet results in less delays to your workflow if you need to swap them out.
Ryobi 9 Inch Corded Band Saw
A few Ryobi tools are only offered in corded form, and the Ryobi 9 Inch Corded Band Saw is one of them. It retails for $219 and packs a 2.5 Amp motor that can hit speeds of up to 3,000 rpm for demanding cutting tasks. Ryobi claims that the saw vibrates less than its competitors, and thanks to an integrated dust collection port, it should make less of a mess than some rivals too.
It benefits from strong ratings among reviewers on Home Depot's website, with an average rating of 4.3 out of five stars from around 1,200 reviews as of this writing. Some reviewers also noted that the saw makes a good option for inexperienced users, who might only want to take on smaller woodworking projects until they're more confident in their abilities. Like many corded Ryobi tools, it also comes with a three year warranty.
Ryobi 1800 PSI 1.2 GPM Cold Water Corded Electric Pressure Washer
It's always a bonus when a tool can be used for more than one job. A pressure washer is one such tool, as it's potentially just as useful for cleaning patio slabs and outdoor furniture as it is for cleaning your car. Arguably Ryobi's best value pressure washer is the Ryobi 1800 PSI 1.2 GPM Cold Water Corded Electric Pressure Washer. It might have a long name, but its appeal is simple. It only costs $99, it delivers up to 1,800 psi, and the onboard accessory storage means that it's easy to put away when the job is done.
A cordless Ryobi power cleaner is available for the same price, but it only delivers 600 psi, and will need a battery pack and charger — both sold separately — to be of any use at all. Its 600 psi won't be enough to remove stubborn dirt or grime from outdoor furniture or from vehicles, and its estimated 25 minutes of runtime mean that larger jobs might require recharging the battery halfway through.
Given those limitations, the corded pressure washer seems like the obvious choice of the two, especially since its 35 foot long power cord gives it greater mobility than most other Ryobi outdoor power tools.
Ryobi 4-1/2 Inch Corded Angle Grinder
The Ryobi 4-1/2 Inch Corded Angle Grinder is another instance of a corded tool being cheaper than its cordless counterpart, with the corded tool retailing from Home Depot for $49 and the cordless version costing $59.97. The corded angle grinder offers higher peak power too, reaching 11,000 rpm as opposed to its battery-powered cousin's 9,000 peak rpm. The tool can be used by operators that are either left-handed or right-handed thanks to the adjustable handle.
A 4-1/2 inch grinding wheel comes included with the tool as standard, but when it's worn out, replacements can be bought from Home Depot for a few dollars apiece. As of this writing, the angle grinder boasts an impressive average rating of 4.4 stars out of five among reviewers on Home Depot's website, with 87% of those reviewers feeling satisfied enough with the tool's durability and value for money to recommend it to a friend.
Ryobi 7-1/4 Inch Corded Compound Miter Saw
At a retail price of $149, the Ryobi 7-1/4 Inch Corded Compound Miter Saw is notably cheaper than Ryobi's equivalent cordless miter saw, which costs $189. Like many other corded Ryobi tools, the cheaper saw also hits higher rpm figures, with a peak of 5,100 rpm compared to the battery-powered saw's 4,000 rpm. However, unlike some other tools, there's no significant difference in the accessories that each saw ships with. Both receive a carbide-tipped blade, a wrench, a dust bag, and a clamp.
That makes the decision of which one to pick primarily a financial one. Anyone with a suitable stash of high capacity 18V battery packs in their tool box might find the cordless tool's higher price a worthwhile investment, but for anyone without them, the corded tool is almost certainly the better choice. Plus, sticking to corded tools allows you to pick and choose between different brands for other tools if you want to, rather than being locked into buying one brand's tools because you already bought expensive battery packs from that brand.
Ryobi 7 Inch Blade Corded Tabletop Wet Tile Saw
There's no direct cordless equivalent of the Ryobi 7 Inch Blade Corded Tabletop Wet Tile Saw available in the brand's range, although the brand does offer a portable cordless tile saw, which is $80 more expensive. The corded tabletop tile saw costs $119, and is covered by a three year warranty. It can cut at angles of up to 45 degrees, with its seven inch diamond cutting wheel to cut through tiles up to 1-1/4 inches thick. The water reservoir system is designed to reduce the amount of dust that escapes from cut tiles, while the constant supply of water can help prolong the service life of the blade.
Unless you're an avid DIYer or a professional, it's safe to assume that a tile saw will be one of the Ryobi cutting tools that you use less often, which makes it all the more important not to overpay for one. Cheaper options are available – including some from Harbor Freight — but the Ryobi saw strikes a great balance between being reasonably priced and being manufactured by a trusted brand name.
Ryobi 135 MPH 440 CFM Corded Electric Jet Fan Blower
Cordless blowers are generally the most convenient when it comes to yard work, particularly if you have a larger yard and therefore need to cover a lot of ground. However, the Ryobi 135 MPH 440 CFM Corded Electric Jet Fan Blower should do just fine if you only need to clear a smaller area, since it can be used with extension cords up to 100 feet in length. While Ryobi offers a range of cordless blowers, none are as cheap as the corded blower either. It retails for $49.97 from Home Depot.
One of the key advantages of any electric blower is that they tend to be quieter than their gas-powered counterparts, and Ryobi's corded blower is no different. It's rated at just 65dB, which should mean that even the most easily disturbed neighbors shouldn't complain when it's in use. It features two speed settings, with the maximum speed setting being perfect for shifting larger piles of dry or wet leaves.
Ryobi 10 Inch Corded Orbital Buffer
At $54, the Ryobi 10 Inch Corded Orbital Buffer is around $10 cheaper than the brand's cordless alternative, and for some buyers, that might be enough reason alone to stick with the corded tool. As always, it's only a $10 difference if you have a suitable battery pack available — without one, you'll need to spend significantly more, as both the battery pack and charger are sold separately to the tool. The cordless tool offers slightly superior orbital speed compared to the corded tool, reaching 3,600 rpm compared to 3,200 rpm. Let's face it though: especially with a tool like a buffer, most people won't notice the difference.
The corded tool's six foot power cord means that, unless you happen to be right next to an outlet, you'll probably need a long extension cord to hand. You won't need to find a polishing bonnet separately though, as one is included with the tool. Once it's worn out, a two-piece replacement set can be purchased from Home Depot for $10.47.
How we picked these corded Ryobi power tools
Not every Ryobi corded tool is worth the hassle, and so to whittle down our selections, we focused on a few key areas.
The first was whether or not a cordless equivalent of the tool was available within Ryobi's range. If it was, we compared the retail prices of the two tools, as well as the specs of each. Corded tools with lower prices, superior specs, or both, got the green light for inclusion. If there was no direct cordless equivalent, we focused on the range of uses for each tool. Any corded tools that enabled users to complete jobs that would be trickier or impossible with cordless tools also made the cut for inclusion in our roundup.
This isn't intended to be an exhaustive list, and it's only intended to evaluate how useful a tool might be in comparison to other products in Ryobi's range, and not those of rival brands. All price comparisons were made based on retail prices at Home Depot, and excluded promotional discounts.