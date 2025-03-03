4 DeWalt Tools Every Beginner Would Find Useful

So, you've decided that it's time to start handling home improvement projects yourself instead of outsourcing them to pricey handymen. While you're sure to save a few bucks by shouldering some of the workload yourself, you will, of course, first need to equip yourself with the right tools to handle each job as it may present itself. Make no mistake, even as going the DIY route will save you money in the long run, it will indeed require a bit of an upfront investment on your part. This is true whether you choose to build your tool collection via offerings at online, at the local hardware store, or a big box outfit like The Home Depot — who also rents larger equipment to those in need.

The investment may be pricier if you're looking to purchase DeWalt Tools, as the brand — which is currently owned by Stanley Black & Decker — has a reputation for toughness that is reflected in its prices. While cost is one of many factors you'll want to consider before investing in DeWalt devices, the brand does offer plenty of options that are easier on the old wallet. In assembling this list, we set about finding a few must-have DeWalt devices that met our criteria for cost, usefulness, and quality. These are the DeWalt tools we think beginners shouldn't be working without.