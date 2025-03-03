4 DeWalt Tools Every Beginner Would Find Useful
So, you've decided that it's time to start handling home improvement projects yourself instead of outsourcing them to pricey handymen. While you're sure to save a few bucks by shouldering some of the workload yourself, you will, of course, first need to equip yourself with the right tools to handle each job as it may present itself. Make no mistake, even as going the DIY route will save you money in the long run, it will indeed require a bit of an upfront investment on your part. This is true whether you choose to build your tool collection via offerings at online, at the local hardware store, or a big box outfit like The Home Depot — who also rents larger equipment to those in need.
The investment may be pricier if you're looking to purchase DeWalt Tools, as the brand — which is currently owned by Stanley Black & Decker — has a reputation for toughness that is reflected in its prices. While cost is one of many factors you'll want to consider before investing in DeWalt devices, the brand does offer plenty of options that are easier on the old wallet. In assembling this list, we set about finding a few must-have DeWalt devices that met our criteria for cost, usefulness, and quality. These are the DeWalt tools we think beginners shouldn't be working without.
A good pocket knife will come in handy more than you can imagine
If you fashion yourself at all handy, we're betting that you already have some sort of multitool device on hand, and that as the jobs get bigger, that tool is likely falling short in terms of its usefulness. As such, you are likely looking to upgrade some of the tools therein — particularly the pliers and the screwdriver — with bigger, standalone versions. If you are replacing those tools, you should consider up upgrading the multitool's blade with a bigger, tougher option as well.
A good knife may not seem like an obvious essential for DIYers, but it's pretty much impossible to understate how often you'll find yourself in need of a sharp edge or serrated blade to cut away various loose ends. Even if it's just to open packages containing your workplace materials. Enter DeWalt's stainless steel Tanto Pocket Knife, which is currently available through Amazon at the oh-so reasonable price of $14.97.
The ergonomically designed Tanto comes fit with a 3.3 inch blade, which is partially serrated on the handle end. The knife is also designed with a smooth, flip to open feature that DeWalt claims requires little more than the flick of a wrist, and its liner lock design ensures the blade will stay locked into place when exposed. DeWalt's Tanto pocket knife also comes with a sturdy belt fastener, so you don't actually have to keep it in your pocket. Those features have helped it earn a 4.6 star out of five rating from users.
A claw hammer is as essential a tool as a beginner will find
If you ask us, there are not many tools in a beginner's tool bag that will be put to use quite as much as a good hammer. That is no doubt a big reason why there are hundreds of hammers to choose from on the consumer tool market once you account for all the different styles and brands. Options aside, at the end of the day a good claw hammer will serve most newcomers as well as any, and DeWalt manufactures a few options that fit the bill.
Among them is the 16-inch Curved Steel Claw Hammer, which will only set you back $24 when you purchase it through Amazon. That paltry sum will no doubt buy you several years of heavy-duty hammering, however, with users largely praising the tool for its size, durability and ease of handling to the tune of a 4.7 stars out of five rating. Per DeWalt, the Curved 16-inch hammer features a sturdy, single steel piece construction with a heat-treated steel shaft. Said shaft is adorned in a long-lasting, anti-slip handle grip that ensures it stays in your hand when you're banging away on the job.
Meanwhile, the hammer's tri-pull design makes it easy to remove nails and staples, while the larger strike face is designed to deliver clean finishing work. So too is the hammer's magnetic nail starter, which allows for one-hand nail placement. Sure, a hammer may not be the sexiest addition to your tool bag, but it's an addition that you legitimately can't work without.
A tape measure makes it easy to measure twice and cut once
The rule of thumb in woodwork is that you should always measure twice so that you only cut once. That rule is in place, of course, to ensure you are making your cuts accurately and not wasting any valuable materials. But the truth of the matter is, that sort of attention to detail should be spread throughout any job you undertake on your own, whether that be hanging pictures on a wall hook, or drilling holes to adorn the windows of your home with curtain rods or blinds.
If you're looking to adhere to the "measure twice" rule in all factors of your work, you will need the proper tool for taking measurements. For most DIYers, that tool is a handy tape measure. Like the hammer, there are not many devices that are quite as essential on a worksite, be you an at home DIYer or a seasoned construction professional. There are also not many tools that will provide so much usefulness at so little a cost, with DeWalt's 30-inch Atomic Compact Series Tape Measure selling for just under $20 ($19.99 to be precise) through Amazon these days.
Tape measures are pretty self-explanatory, so we'll try not to bore you too much with specs here. Suffice it to say, the 13-foot reach, compact design, and integrated finger brake that DeWalt has built into its 30-inch Tape Measure ensure you're taking precise measurements. Those features have also made the tool a favorite from DeWalt users, who've rated it 4.7 stars out of five.
Screw work is made easier with cordless power
We have, so far, focused on easy to find, and fiscally responsible tools that we believe will suit the needs of any home improvement beginner. But for those who have a few extra bucks to spend, a powered screwdriver could be an invaluable addition to your tool bag. After all, a lot of the work you might find yourself doing around the house will invariably involve screwing things into one surface or another.
Yes, those jobs can no doubt be tackled with a non-powered screwdriver, which we can assume most people already have tucked away in their tool chest. However, when there's a lot to be done, the constant twisting motion required of a non-powered driver can legitimately be hell on a user's wrist. It's not only more comfortable, but considerably faster to let a device like DeWalt's Cordless Screwdriver with Flexdrive do the heavy lifting for you. As you can currently pick one up for $79.99 through Amazon, it's also a frugal fix for the problem.
As for the device's worksite cred, though some users had issues with its on-board 2 Ah battery and its charging capabilities, they are largely satisfied with DeWalt's Cordless Screwdriver capabilities, bestowing upon it a 4.6 stars out of five rating. Few were complaining about the screwdriver's power, as it delivers 44 in-lbs of torque and 360 RPM of no-load speed, as well as manual finishing torque of 124 in-lbs. It also comes with 12 different 2-inch bits so you've always got the right head for the job.
How we got here
When assembling the tools listed above, we considered many factors, including, but not exclusive to, price, quality, and overall usefulness for DIY beginners. Along with some of the more obvious choices, we also did our best to include a couple of items that those new to such undertakings may not have in their burgeoning arsenal of tools just yet. Whenever possible, we also sought to account for reviews offered by real world users.
Of course, any truly comprehensive list of must-have tools for beginners could easily stretch out to include dozens of devices, if not more. While we believe the tools listed here are cost-conscious essentials that any newbie would find handy, they are far from the only offerings that can be qualified as such. That being the case, we heartily encourage you to do your own research before purchasing these, or any DeWalt devices to ensure you get your hands on the exact tools you need for the job at hand.