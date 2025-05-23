What Is DeWalt's PEX Expander Tool? (And How Do You Use It?)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Your home's plumbing system is an integral component of modern everyday life. Unfortunately, because much of it resides behind the wall's unseen, it's often forgotten, until something goes wrong. Nearly a century ago, copper piping began appearing in homes and can still be found today in some cases. Up until the late 90s, copper was the go-to material due to its resistance to corrosion and time-tested reliability. However, just before the turn of the 21st century, cross-linked polyethylene (PEX) became popular in new construction. Essentially a semi-malleable plastic piping, PEX is easier to run as it can bend, and doesn't require soldering the fittings like copper.

Advertisement

There are different types of PEX, but increasingly, PEX A is becoming a preferred material because of its many advantages. Making connections on PEX A involves using a specific tool like one of DeWalt's PEX Expanders. If you've never heard of this product before, you're not alone, as there are several high-tech DeWalt tools and products you probably didn't realize exist.

In order to install a fitting into PEX A, an expander head from the expander tool is inserted into the end of the pipe. Then, a press of the tool's trigger causes the head to create outward pressure to increase the tube's diameter, which, according to owners, only takes around 15 seconds. Following expansion, a full-size fitting can be installed.

Advertisement