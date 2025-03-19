Yes, DeWalt Does Make A PEX Crimper Tool (And Here's How Much It Costs)
DeWalt makes several high-tech tools and products you likely won't have heard of unless you found yourself in need of it. Still, considering the wide variety of power tools offered by DeWalt, it shouldn't come as a surprise that the company makes a PEX Crimper Tool.
The DeWalt Impact Connect PEX Crimp Ring Attachment (part number DWAPXCIR) sells for $146.09 on the Ohio Power Tool website. It's worth mentioning that this DeWalt PEX Crimper Tool is an attachment designed for use with "select DeWalt 20V Max and other pro-grade 18V impact drivers," including Bosch, Craftsman, Kobalt, Makita, Milwaukee, and others, according to DeWalt. The kit comes with the PEX Crimp Ring Attachment, a brace bracket, and a Go/No-Go Gauge for checking installed ½-inch and ¾-inch copper PEX crimp rings on PEX B pipe.
Like other DeWalt tools useful for DIY projects or professional use, the PEX Crimp Ring Attachment is designed to make the job faster and easier. DeWalt claims its PEX Crimping Tool allows 50% faster crimps compared to using hand crimp tools. It also reduces fatigue caused by hand crimpers.
The crimp tool features a quick-change brace, adjustable torque, 360-degree accessibility, optimized crimp jaw geometry, and allows for one-handed operation. It's designed to crimp both ½- and ¾-inch PEX rings and features wire supports to hold rings in place while installing crimp rings on vertical pipes.
DeWalt tools for PEX A fittings
While PEX copper rings are a good option for securing fittings on PEX B pipe, PEX A fittings require an expansion tool for installation. DeWalt makes two 20V Max PEX A Expander tools and sells them as bare tool with any accessories, or bundled as kits. The most homeowner-DIY friendly option is the DeWalt 20V Max PEX Expander Tool Kit, listed on Amazon at $529.00, but sometimes on sale for $463.38. The kit box includes the DCE400 PEX expander, a pair of 20V batteries with 2 amp hours of capacity each, a charger for those batteries, some expander grease, and three expander head sizes: ½-, ¾-, and 1-inch.
If you own the correct size expansion heads for your project that are compatible with a Milwaukee PEX expander tool and already have 20V DeWalt batteries, consider purchasing the DeWalt DCE400B PEX Expander "Tool Only" version Amazon-priced at $369.00. While that option only comes with the tool and some expander grease in the kit box, the Milwaukee-compatible heads are also DeWalt compatible.
For PEX A pipe fittings up to 1.5-inches, DeWalt offers the DCE410B Bare Tool option, or the DCE410P1 20V Max XR 1-½-inch PEX Expander Kit. This DeWalt pipe expander is capable of working with PEX A pipe ranging in size from ⅜- to 1-½-inch, however, the kit only comes with expander heads for 1-, 1-¼-, and 1-½-inch PEX A pipe fittings.