What Is Milwaukee's PEX Expander Tool (And How Do You Use It?)

Crosslinked polyethylene piping, better known as PEX piping, is great to have alongside your tools for home-improvement jobs, whether it's professional plumbing installation or just a bit of DIY tinkering. It's temperature-resistant and highly flexible, so it can be snaked into all kinds of tight nooks and crannies. However, while PEX piping is very flexible, it obviously can't be too flexible, or the whole thing would fall apart. That's a bit of a problem if you're trying to attach a PEX pipe to certain fittings and the pipe doesn't fit. It may be flexible, but it's not so flexible that you can expand the opening with your bare hands.

Advertisement

Luckily, there are plenty of tools available to aid in the installation and upkeep of PEX piping, including a series of tools designed for this exact scenario. If you're trying to get a PEX pipe plugged into an uncooperative fitting, a PEX expander tool from a hardware brand like Milwaukee will help you to make the connection. Under its ProPEX line of tools, Milwaukee sells several different PEX expander tools with varying features and levels of strength along with its other plumbing-centric offerings, but the overall function is more or less the same between them all.