8 Cheaper Impact Drivers That Outshine DeWalt's In Value
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The DeWalt tool ecosystem is one that offers plenty of diversity and value. Professionals and novice tool users alike reach for DeWalt gear on a regular basis due to the brand's usually reasonable price, relative to other, premium tool brands in its category, and quality features. But some tool users prefer other options for their toolkit, as DeWalt may not be the best choice for their needs.
Impact drivers are a great example of this. Every user's typical job with an impact driver in their hand will look a little different. Some users may rely on the tool for high-intensity work alone, opting for a drill or even hand fastening alternatives in other circumstances. Other users might find comfort in a massive force output with a variable speed control to handle a wide range of jobs with one solution.
DeWalt naturally makes some great impact drivers, and among its flagship options is the DCF860B. It's a 20V XR tool rated for high torque output, specifically. The driver offers 2,500 in-lb of max torque with three speed settings and a top output of 4,500 BPM and 3,800 RPM. It weighs 2.8 pounds and is available from a range of outlets for $219. But buyers looking for niche solutions that offer better performance in certain areas, or perhaps even a better generalists' tool, can find great competitors elsewhere, and often for lower prices.
Flex 24V Quick Eject Impact Driver
The Flex 24V Quick Eject Impact Driver offers a feature that's not commonplace on tools in this category. Instead of the standard collet, it offers a quick eject button on the head that makes changing out bits and other accessories fast and accessible with one hand. This might not be something that every impact driver user will be lining up to get on their tool, but it's a nice change of pace and a solid technology upgrade that adds to the tool's already lofty capabilities.
The driver's power performance is significant. In our research, we've previously found Flex to offer the best impact driver across major tool brands, and other outlets seem to agree, with Pro Tool Reviews naming this its top pick among impacts, in a head-to-head comparison in 2025. It scored an astounding 96 points in the outlet's ratings, with 2,500 in-lb of maximum torque, a bare weight of just 2.7 pounds, and an impressive max speed.
The tool features three speeds with an impact rate of 4,450 BPM and a top speed of 4,000 RPM. It's a powerhouse that delivers top-notch performance whenever you need it. If sheer force is what you demand, this is one of the best solutions on the market. It's also listed for less than the DeWalt model, with a $160 list price for the bare tool on Amazon. It's also found at Acme Tools in a kit for $249, but it is currently out of stock.
Bosch 18V Two-in-One Impact Driver/Wrench
The Bosch 18V Two-in-One Impact Driver/Wrench packs an interesting punch. It includes a mode meant to prevent fastener damage and allows the creation of custom modes, when paired with the connectivity module (sold separately). The tool also delivers a maximum of 1,860 in-lb of torque and 4,100 impacts per minute. These are both lower than the DeWalt high-impact alternative, admittedly. However, the Bosch model has a lot of other positives going for it that outpace most other option you might consider.
For one, it's a hybrid tool that offers both impact driver and impact wrench functionality in a single solution. It utilizes a quick-change collet that offers either a ¼-inch hex shank or ½-inch square drive connection. The tool's auto bolt release is another key feature, cutting the rotational force when it detects no load on the tool to prevent over-loosening and lost fasteners.
The tool's top speed is 3,400 rpm, placing it just under the DeWalt model in this category, too, but it weighs less, coming in at 2.6 pounds with a 5.8-inch head length for better access in demanding environments. Most importantly for many buyers, the tool is significantly cheaper than many other options on the market, as it offers two tools in one for the price of $169, or as a kit with a battery and a charger at $219. Either way, the solution is incredibly cost-effective while delivering the functionality of two separate tools.
Milwaukee M18 Fuel Impact Driver
The Milwaukee M18 Fuel Impact Driver is the top pick in this power tool category by Popular Mechanics. I personally use this tool in my renovation projects, and can confirm it's a quality choice. There are many reasons tool users gravitate toward Milwaukee gear. The tool offers four drive modes and a high power output that peaks at 2,000 in-lb of torque. This is lower than the DeWalt high output model, but in virtually all other regards, the Milwaukee driver is superior to its DeWalt competitor. It's also cheaper, coming in at $179 on Acme Tools and Home Depot, and $151 at Walmart.
The driver allows for quick changing of driver and bits, and has a fine-tuned variable speed trigger that allows for gradual and smooth acceleration ramp up, to handle smaller fasteners and other delicate job requirements. Even though it's capable of nuanced fastening, the tool's immense power output is a great feature to have for users who need the tool to put in the work on more demanding applications. It offers peak rotational speeds of 3,900 rpm and 4,400 bpm. It weighs just 2.2 pounds without the battery attached, making it one of the lightest full sized power tools you'll operate across the entirety of your tool collection.
Hercules 20V Compact Impact Driver
One of the least expensive options you'll find anywhere on the market, the Hercules 20V Compact Impact Driver is a three-speed solution with plenty of turning power and a steal of a price tag. It's listed at Harbor Freight for $70 as a bare tool or $98 for a kit that includes a 2Ah battery and charger. Both options are a cost friendly selection that doesn't skimp on power. The tool delivers 2,200 in-lb of max torque, slightly lower when compared to DeWalt's alternative. However, the Hercules is a compact option with four selectable modes, including an auto mode that claims to adjust to the job's demands without the need to fiddle with the controls.
The driver is just 4-3/4 inches in length and offers users a quick change collet for fast bit changes. The tool is underpinned by an "ultrabright" LED light for working in the dark or in hard-to-reach locations. It weighs just 2.2 pounds while delivering 3,600 rpm maximum speeds, roughly in line with the DeWalt. The crossover between this tool's high output metrics, scaled down dimensions, and favorable price makes it a fearsome competitor to just about any other impact driver you might consider. It's even covered by Hercules' five-year warranty.
Ryobi One+ ¼-Inch Impact Driver
Ryobi is a toolmaker known for pairing good quality with low prices, sometimes producing absurdly cost-effective tools. The brand's One+ ¼-Inch Impact Driver is one of these tools. It retails direct from Ryobi for a price of $59, or in a kit with battery and charger for just $99. It's also available at Home Depot for the same $59 price. Ryobi's Home Depot exclusivity deal means you won't find the brand at Lowe's or most other stores, and the orange big box store is your best bet when looking for one of these in person. Comparing prices between Ryobi's website and Home Depot is always a good idea, since prices fluctuate with time.
After getting over the whiplash of this tool's incredibly low price tag, shoppers considering the driver will notice that it's got a lot to offer in terms of power and performance, too. The tool is a bit less powerful than the DeWalt model, with a 1,800 in-lb max torque rating. It also delivers 3,400 impacts per minute with a maximum speed of 2,700 rpm. It's just a touch heavier, too, at 2.91 pounds. Yet, The three-year limited warranty offers decent coverage for users who rely on the tool often, and it's massively cheaper than most other drivers on this list, making it a good option for users who can do with slightly lower specifications in their impact driver.
Ridgid 18V Impact Driver
Ridgid is another brand with a Home Depot exclusivity deal, and even though the two brands share an orange overtone, they are in fact separate companies. Ridgid is a solid option for tool users seeking power and value together in one package. Take, for instance, Ridgid's 18V Impact Driver. It's a brushless model featuring four driving modes and 2,400 in-lb of torque, placing it just a hair shy of the output DeWalt's high impact model delivers. The tool is available from Home Depot for $209 as a kit or $149 for the bare tool. Either offers a significantly favorable pricing alternative to DeWalt's model.
The impact driver offers a variable speed trigger with a maximum speed ranging up to 3,400 RPM. It also features a self-tapping mode for enhanced control when drilling into metal and other occasionally finicky materials. The tool is notably lighter than DeWalt's alternative, weighing in at 2.26 pounds. The Ridgid offers a dynamic alternative that's well-matched when placed against DeWalt's most impressive impact drivers.
Kobalt XTR Max 24V Impact Driver
One of Lowe's many in-house brands, Kobalt is the favorite brand of many DIYers. The Kobalt XTR Max 24V Impact Driver is naturally only available at Lowe's, where it retails for $189, surprisingly close in price to the DeWalt model. It's worth noting that $189 is the price for a complete kit, including a 4Ah "ultimate output" battery, a charger, and a hard case. At the time of writing, the tool is offered with an additional 2Ah battery and a charger included in the price.
As you can see, the price comparison quickly falls apart. The tool delivers on quality as well, however. It offers largely similar performance metrics to DeWalt's impact driver, with a 2,400 in-lb maximum torque. It offers a top speed of 3,400 rpm and 4,000 ipm with three speed settings and an additional "assist mode". The tool also comes with a good warranty, three years for the battery and five for the tool. The tool is also slightly lighter and smaller than the DeWalt alternative, weighing 2.4 pounds and measuring a stubby 4.5 inches in length.
While it's an affordable option, this tool delivers plenty of power, but perhaps more importantly, it's a great choice for buyers looking to invest in Kobalt's batteries and their platform.
Craftsman 3/8-Inch Hand Impact Driver
While the standard competitor to DeWalt power tools will usually take the form of another brand's powered solution, it's worth taking a step back and exploring what an impact driver aims to deliver. This tool produces immense turning force to drive fasteners into dense material or deep into posts, and it's at times useful for removing stubborn fasteners. With this in mind, we can add another, different competitor to the list. The Craftsman 3/8-Inch Hand Impact Driver is not a power tool, but a hand tool that professionals and DIYers can use.
The tool is listed on Amazon at just $28, making it a very affordable option for buyers working within tight budget constraints. Even if you're losing some capabilities, that doesn't mean you're losing power. The tool delivers a maximum torque production of 2,400 in-lb, just shy of the mark DeWalt's nearly $200 tool provides.
The hand impact driver is completely hand driven, so you'll need to strike the cap with a hammer to produce turning force, but that change of pace makes the tool very versatile. It's ideal for reaching into recessed spaces, and the kit comes with five impact bits. It also benefits from Craftsman's lifetime warranty coverage for hand tools. It's a solid option, either as a replacement if you're more prone to reaching for a drill when power tools are required, or as additional support for niche jobs.
Methodology
All of these impact drivers deliver a similar or even better experience than the DeWalt 20V Max XR Cordless Impact Driver. Numerous tools on this list have been highlighted by professional reviewers, sometimes as better alternatives to the DeWalt.
Importantly, all the drivers featured on this list cost less than the DeWalt, and some are so cost-effective that the kit that includes a battery, a charger, and a carrying case is still cheaper.