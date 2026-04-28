8 Cheaper Impact Drivers That Outshine DeWalt's In Value

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The DeWalt tool ecosystem is one that offers plenty of diversity and value. Professionals and novice tool users alike reach for DeWalt gear on a regular basis due to the brand's usually reasonable price, relative to other, premium tool brands in its category, and quality features. But some tool users prefer other options for their toolkit, as DeWalt may not be the best choice for their needs.

Impact drivers are a great example of this. Every user's typical job with an impact driver in their hand will look a little different. Some users may rely on the tool for high-intensity work alone, opting for a drill or even hand fastening alternatives in other circumstances. Other users might find comfort in a massive force output with a variable speed control to handle a wide range of jobs with one solution.

DeWalt naturally makes some great impact drivers, and among its flagship options is the DCF860B. It's a 20V XR tool rated for high torque output, specifically. The driver offers 2,500 in-lb of max torque with three speed settings and a top output of 4,500 BPM and 3,800 RPM. It weighs 2.8 pounds and is available from a range of outlets for $219. But buyers looking for niche solutions that offer better performance in certain areas, or perhaps even a better generalists' tool, can find great competitors elsewhere, and often for lower prices.