Is Craftsman's Tool Warranty As Good As It Used To Be?

Craftsman introduced its "guaranteed forever" warranty with its first hand tool in 1927. In the decades that followed, the brand became nationally recognized for its simple promise: If a tool broke, you took it to any Sears store, and you walked away with a replacement. As the legend goes, you could find a rusty old Craftsman wrench in the dirt and trade it in.

Then things started changing in the late 2000s when Sears's future started looking uncertain. By 2009, Sears stores had started enforcing restrictions that didn't appear in the warranty (such as rejecting rusted tools or limiting returns to three items per day). In 2014, the company added an official requirement: warranty claims had to be made at the original store of purchase. Then, in 2017, Sears sold Craftsman to Stanley Black & Decker. Stanley, which makes Craftsman tools now, still honors past warranties... but only under certain conditions.

With Stanley's introduction of "limited lifetime" warranties on certain product categories, shoppers were in for even more confusion. Unlike a full warranty, which under federal law must provide service at no cost and without conditions, limited warranties allow for more restrictions. For example, tape measures sold after September 2018 carry only a limited lifetime guarantee, while some power tools have just a one- or three-year coverage. It may still be more generous than many competitors, but it no longer matches the legendary simplicity of Sears' all-encompassing guarantee.