Yes, Sears Is Still In Business & Has Stores Open - Here's Where They're Located

During the heyday of American consumerism, Sears reigned supreme as the largest retailer in the United States. Once, it had a staggering 3,500 brick-and-mortar stores scattered around the globe; today, they're down to fewer than you can count on one hand. According to multiple reports, as of June 2025, there were only eight retail Sears locations still in operation. However, that number has since dropped, and will do so again by the end of August.

Sears began in 1886 when Richard Sears began selling gold watches for $14 each at a train station in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He was joined the following year by watchmaker Alvah Roebuck, and the duo opened a mail-order watch and jewelry business in Chicago. In 1888, the first "Sears, Roebuck and Co." catalog was issued.

By 1894, the catalog had expanded to 322 pages, featuring a diverse range of items, including children's clothing and toys, bicycles, firearms, household appliances, and more. Sears founded world-famous brands such as Kenmore, DieHard, Craftsman, and even Allstate Insurance. Over time, their "Book of Bargains," affectionately referred to as the "Big Book" or the "Wish Book" by their loyal customers, grew to over 1,000 pages. It included over 100,000 items and sold virtually anything anyone could ever want — tools, hardware, clothes, appliances, furniture, sporting goods, auto supplies, farm equipment, entertainment centers, and even house kits (starting in 1908) that came in 447 different designs.