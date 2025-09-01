Here's Why You Won't Find Craftsman Tools At Home Depot

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

With almost a century of manufacturing under its belt, Craftsman is one of the older names in the consumer tool game. And for the bulk of the past 100 years, Craftsman served as the in-house tool option for Sears. But when that iconic retail faction hit financial hard times, the Craftsman brand was offloaded to Stanley Black & Decker, taking its place among the dozen other brands owned by that tool conglomerate.

Given that Sears is no longer the home of the Craftsman name, you might be wondering where tools from the legendary brand are being sold these days. You can, of course, find that out by utilizing the Find a Retailer function on the Craftsman website. If you do use the feature, you're likely to find that major retail outlets like Lowe's and Ace Hardware are among the first options to be presented. Online retail titan Amazon will no doubt present as an option as well, with Craftsman operating its own storefront through that e-commerce site as well.

You might be a little surprised, however, to find that Home Depot is not listed among the purchase options for Craftsman gear. If you're curious why, the reason is pretty simple: Home Depot isn't an authorized seller of Craftsman gear. It's not entirely clear why that is, but it's safe to assume that the brand's deal with Lowe's is the primary reason, as the retail chains don't share many power tool brands.