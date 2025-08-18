Does Walmart Sell Ryobi Tools? Here's What You Should Know

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

These days, you can find power tools just about anywhere. However, if you're interested in a specific brand, you may have to do some searching. After all, not all brands are available at every tool retailer. For example, Bauer and Icon are exclusive to Harbor Freight, the home of several tools that belong in every home garage. Meanwhile, Ryobi is most often found on shelves at Home Depot, as the line technically became exclusive to the hardware giant years ago.

Surprisingly, this doesn't mean Home Depot is the only place to acquire such tools. If you peruse the Walmart website for a bit, you're likely to stumble upon a Ryobi product. The catch is that the selection won't be as extensive as Home Depot's, and you wouldn't be buying them from Walmart itself. Walmart's website allows third-party sellers to list items, such as Ryobi tools, and sell them at whatever price point and quantity they choose. This means that you won't find Ryobi tools in physical Walmart locations, only on the website, as this would fly in the face of the line's Home Depot exclusivity.

While it might seem like the Walmart website is a good place to go for new additions to your Ryobi collection, that's not quite the case. There are some risks to entertaining these third-party sellers.