4 Harbor Freight Tools That Deserve A Spot In Every Home Garage
Anyone who works in the trades most likely understands the value of a well-stocked and diverse tool kit. Even if you only use a handful of gadgets daily, having access to a wide range of tools is always beneficial and can help increase your productivity. While owning every tool under the sun isn't essential for non-professionals, like DIYers and home improvement enthusiasts, having a variety of tools is still extremely handy and can save you time when trying to knock out a project.
When it comes to investing in tools, though, that's where things can get tricky. High-quality and professional-tier products can be wildly expensive, and hobbyists and DIYers may find those prices restrictive when it comes to building out their kits. Fortunately, not all tools come with exorbitant price tags. Harbor Freight, the budget-themed tool store known for its vast inventory and affordable prices, is an excellent place to look for quality gadgets that won't break the bank. The chain is popular among both professionals and DIYers, and it sells everything from robust power tools to basic hand tools and even outdoor decor and lighting.
If you're a home improvement enthusiast or an ardent DIYer, the budget store should definitely be on your radar when expanding your tool collection. We took a look around the site and identified four extremely useful products that you may be interested in checking out. We based our selection on things like tool features, price, and user reviews, but we'll dive into our methodology in greater detail later. For now, here are four Harbor Freight tools that deserve a spot in every home garage.
McGraw 8-Gallon 150 PSI Shop/Auto Air Compressor
Adding an air compressor to your home garage is one of the best investments you can make. These devices are designed to power pneumatic or air-powered tools, like impact wrenches, nail guns, and more. They're a staple in various trades and applications, including the automotive repair industry and construction, and you can even use an air compressor to quickly sweep out your garage during a spring-cleaning session. While large-scale, professional air compressors can be extremely pricey, home units tend to be relatively affordable in comparison, and Harbor Freight is a solid to check if you're in the market.
If you are thinking about buying an air compressor, you may want to look into the McGraw 8-Gallon 150 PSI Shop/Auto Air Compressor. The compressor features an oil-free pump and is described as providing maintenance-free operation, while also offering 20% more PSI compared to competing 125 PSI models. Additionally, McGraw advertises the compressor as providing 70% longer tool run times and quieter operation than many rival brands. The McGraw air compressor is ideal for smaller pneumatic tools, like nail guns and impact wrenches, in non-professional settings.
It comes with rubber gauge covers for protection, as well as durable rubber wheels and a handle for smooth transportation around your garage or shop. At $159.99, the McGraw eight-gallon air compressor is relatively affordable, especially when compared to competitors, like Craftsman. Harbor Freight customers rate the compressor highly, and the product comes with 4.6 out of five stars based on more than 2,000 user reviews.
Bauer 20V Cordless ¼-inch Compact Impact Driver Kit
An impact driver is another great investment for any home garage or workshop. These tools are designed primarily to help us install or remove fasteners. Like impact wrenches, impact drivers provide both rotational and impact force, thanks to an interior motor and an anvil mechanism. This allows the tool to punch through heavy materials and provide ample torque for various fastening tasks. One of the most useful features of an impact driver is the ¼-inch chuck, which allows you to insert innumerable different types of bits and accessories. Common bits include things like Phillips and flathead screwdrivers, Torx bits, and Allen keys, but there is a vast number of bits and add-ons you can use besides those few mentioned above.
If you're considering adding an impact driver to your collection, you may want to check out the Bauer 20V Cordless ¼-inch Compact Impact Driver Kit. The 20-volt impact driver's motor is capable of providing up to 1,300 inch-pounds of torque, while a quick-change chuck makes swapping out bits and accessories simple and rapid. The tool's all-metal build helps enhance durability, and its compact, low-weight construction helps prevent user fatigue, even while completing lengthy tasks.
The tool features a textured grip for secure and comfortable use and is ideal for everything from DIY auto maintenance to helping you assemble your newest piece of Ikea furniture or even building a backyard fort for your kids. The kit comes with the impact driver itself, a 1.5 Ah battery compatible with all other 20-volt Bauer tools, and a battery charger. It costs $59.99 and is highly-rated by customers, boasting 4.8 out of five stars based on more than 5,000 user reviews.
Earthquake XT ½-inch Composite Air Impact Wrench
Impact wrenches are essential tools for mechanics or anyone interested in DIY auto repair and maintenance. They're used to install or remove fasteners, like large nuts and bolts, and work using a combination of impact, generated by an internal anvil, and the rotational force created by a motor. These devices are incredibly common in the car world, where they're used for everything from zipping off lug nuts to installing new suspension components and more. Impact wrenches generally come in one of three sizes: ¼-inch drive, ⅜-inch drive, and ½-inch drive. Of those sizes, ½-inch drive models are among the most popular and can be useful for everything from auto work to construction.
If you're thinking about adding an impact wrench to your home garage collection, you should consider the Earthquake XT ½-inch Composite Air Impact Wrench, available at Harbor Freight. With the ability to provide up to 1,200 foot-pounds of breakaway torque and 1,000 foot-pounds of installation torque, the Earthquake impact wrench is powerful enough for virtually every job you can imagine, from removing large lug nuts to installing fence panels and more. It features a twin-hammer motor to provide superior torque while helping to reduce vibration and a three-speed dial setting, allowing you to control the speed at which you work. The tool is available in seven different color options and comes with a protective rubber jacket to help keep the gun safe. The Earthquake XT ½-inch drive impact wrench costs $129.99, which is considerably cheaper than comparable devices built by more professional-tier brands and comes with excellent customer ratings, featuring 4.5 out of five stars based on over 1,000 user reviews.
Bauer 16-Gallon Wet/Dry Vacuum
Having a dedicated home garage space for tinkering on hobbies and knocking out DIY projects is awesome — there's no doubt about that. However, it can also be difficult to keep your home workshop clean and tidy, especially if you're limited in terms of available space. Sweeping out a cluttered garage can be challenging, and that doesn't even take into consideration larger and trickier messes, like fluid spills. For those reasons, many DIYers and home improvement enthusiasts choose to invest in a shop vacuum. These devices usually offer the ability to suction up both wet and dry messes, making them ideal for rugged workshop environments and particularly deserving of a spot in every home garage.
If you're in the market for a shop vac, you may be interested in the Bauer 16-Gallon Wet/Dry Vacuum, available at Harbor Freight. It offers up to 6.5 peak horsepower for powerful suction, while 360-degree swivel casters and a long cart handle enable smooth movement around your shop. The vacuum allows you to switch between wet and dry modes for dialed-in use, and its highly-flexible, kink-resistant hose is designed for seamless operation. A built-in drain enables you to quickly and easily empty liquids from the vacuum, while a blaster port lets you convert the device from a vacuum to a blower. It comes with a 20-foot power cord, a 7-foot hose, two extension wands, and various other cleaning attachments. The Bauer wet/dry shop vac costs $139.99 and comes highly rated by customers, boasting 4.8 out of five stars based on nearly 200 user reviews.
Why did we choose to include these tools?
When selecting products for this list, we considered three primary criteria: tool features and application, price, and customer reviews. First, we wanted to identify items that offer various benefits to DIYers and home improvement enthusiasts. Each of the tools covered here provides numerous real-world applications and uses for jobs ranging from DIY auto maintenance and repair to innumerable hobbies and home improvement tasks, spring-cleaning, and more.
Next, we wanted to showcase a handful of products that offer all of those aforementioned benefits while simultaneously coming with relatively affordable prices. Each of the devices covered here falls well below the $200-mark, and most of them cost significantly less than $150. Finally, we were interested in hearing what actual customers had to say about these tools, so we checked out the user reviews and selected only those with an overwhelming majority of positive comments. Each item covered here comes with a minimum of 4.5 out of 5 stars based on hundreds of customer reviews, and we prioritized products described as powerful, convenient, and affordably priced.
That said, remember that investing in tools is a relatively personal experience. You're the one who knows your needs best when it comes to purchasing tools, and it's important that you take your individual needs and circumstances into consideration. Think about the types of tasks you plan to complete using your devices, the space you have, and your long-term plans. Doing so will help you make informed decisions and get the right tools for your projects and hobbies with a minimal amount of stress.