6 Of The Top User-Rated Air Tools You Can Find At Harbor Freight

Harbor Freight offers a complete line of air tools, or pneumatic tools, for use in your DIY endeavors or on a professional level. While there are a variety of brands available within the store and online, they're still Harbor Freight brands with various quality levels. One way to find air tools best suited for the task is to look for those with the highest user review score.

Harbor Freight allows users to review tools based on a scale of one to five stars on its website. Reviews include the mandatory star rating, plus text, photos, and videos if the reviewer desires to include those. For this top user-rated air tool lineup, most of the tools have hundreds of reviews. The tools that have lower user review numbers still have a high score but are new to Harbor Freight so not as many customers have reviewed them.

We've also taken the time to explore a variety of air tools to ensure this isn't solely focused on air nailers or air hammers. While we do include each of those here, we also took a look at other highly-rated air tools, such as orbital sanders, cut-off tools, paint guns, and die grinders. A necessary item that we omitted from our list is an air compressor, since we've already reviewed the highest user-rated air compressors at Harbor Freight.