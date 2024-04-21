Harbor Freight Nail Guns: How Many Types There Are & Which Is Best For You

When you think of driving nails into solid surfaces, you may think of positioning the nail manually with your fingers and pounding it in with a hammer. That's certainly one way to drive a nail, but depending on the kind of nails you're using, the material of the surface you're driving them into, and the location of said surface, it may not be the best way. Driving nails properly requires high levels of strength and precision, and if you're not confident in your ability to provide both with your own hands, then a better option would be to use a nail gun.

Nail guns can drive nail after nail into a work surface with laser precision at a force to be reckoned with. It's an excellent tool to have around, but before you run off to the nearest Harbor Freight to pick up the first nail gun you see, you might want to study the specific types of nail guns on offer.

Different nail guns are intended for different uses, coming in a myriad of shapes, sizes, and power levels. The Harbor Freight tool company offers quite an impressive selection of nail guns to peruse. Let's go over what kind of nail guns you can find at Harbor Freight and what kinds of purposes each one serves.