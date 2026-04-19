5 Cool Table Saw Accessories At Harbor Freight You Didn't Know Existed

While sawhorses might not be all that exciting in and of themselves, they're a necessity for any woodworker who needs to set up and maneuver large lengths of wood. You can use them to set up longer cuts near the front of the blade, or use them on the backend for catching the freshly cut boards.

Most of these are pretty simple, but the Bauer 32-inch Steel Sawhorse is a different beast entirely. The chassis is 100% steel, which is powder-coated for rust prevention. This thing has a 1,300-pound capacity (2,600 pounds per pair), which is more than any table saw will ever need, but it also has a bevy of other design elements that are particularly handy. It's height adjustable with nine separate locking heights, which is handy for making it level with your saw. It's pivoting feet also help with stability on uneven surfaces. Another cool addition is a set of deep hooks on the outer sides that are designed to serve as mounts to hold a pair of 2x4s in parallel that are level with the sawhorses themselves. This allows you to use them as joists for a work table with the sawhorses' tops serving as crossbeams for extra stability. Finally, it also has a folding design and a carrying handle for easy transport.

This humble horse retails for $59.99 and has a 4.7 out of 5 on the Harbor Freight site, with 96% of customers stating that they would recommend it to other buyers. Reviewers had nothing but good things to say about the sawhorse's sturdiness and utility, though a handful were critical of the fact that they're heavy, and it can be a bit of a struggle to open and close them.