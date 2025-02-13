Who Makes Harbor Freight's Wood Splitters And How Much Do They Cost?

In addition to the usual power and hand tools you'd expect to find at a hardware store, hardware chain Harbor Freight also stocks a lot of heavier-duty equipment for tasks like small-scale tree and log removal. The chain even sells a "portable" bandsaw sawmill for splitting massive logs in your backyard.

Speaking of splitting logs, Harbor Freight also sells a handful of smaller wood splitter devices, intended more for splitting firewood logs than entire trees. Much like that sawmill, all of Harbor Freight's wood splitters are produced by Harbor Freight's in-house brands. These brands are directly contracted to Harbor Freight, producing tools, devices, and machinery for exclusive sale at Harbor Freight storefronts. The precise origin and price of the products Harbor Freight sells depends on which of the in-house brands is producing them, which could change over time. For the moment, though, Harbor Freight sells three different wood splitters; two of these come from its Central Machinery brand, while the remaining one is produced by its Predator brand.

