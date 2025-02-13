Who Makes Harbor Freight's Wood Splitters And How Much Do They Cost?
In addition to the usual power and hand tools you'd expect to find at a hardware store, hardware chain Harbor Freight also stocks a lot of heavier-duty equipment for tasks like small-scale tree and log removal. The chain even sells a "portable" bandsaw sawmill for splitting massive logs in your backyard.
Speaking of splitting logs, Harbor Freight also sells a handful of smaller wood splitter devices, intended more for splitting firewood logs than entire trees. Much like that sawmill, all of Harbor Freight's wood splitters are produced by Harbor Freight's in-house brands. These brands are directly contracted to Harbor Freight, producing tools, devices, and machinery for exclusive sale at Harbor Freight storefronts. The precise origin and price of the products Harbor Freight sells depends on which of the in-house brands is producing them, which could change over time. For the moment, though, Harbor Freight sells three different wood splitters; two of these come from its Central Machinery brand, while the remaining one is produced by its Predator brand.
Central Machinery makes Harbor Freight's simpler splitters
Of the three wood splitters sold by Harbor Freight, the two relatively lighter-duty models are manufactured by the chain's Central Machinery brand. Central Machinery specializes in various forms of machinery for workshops and outdoor labor, including belt sanders, portable backhoes, lathes, and the aforementioned bandsaw sawmill.
The cheaper Central Machinery wood splitter is the 10 Ton Hydraulic Log Splitter, which retails for $129.99. This is a simple crank-operated wood splitter with no electronic or motorized components — you just put a log in the slot, pull the crank handles back and forth, and the hydraulic valve will eventually crack it open.
The more expensive Central Machinery wood splitter is the 12 Amp 5 Ton Electric Log Splitter, which retails for $299.99. This model uses a 1.8 horsepower electric motor to split logs, operated via a switch on the grip handle instead of manual force. While this model exerts less force and splits smaller logs than the hydraulic model, it is more mechanically complex with its electric motor and built-in transport wheels, hence the higher price.
Harbor Freight's heavier splitter comes from Predator
The third, heaviest-duty wood splitter sold by Harbor Freight comes from the chain's Predator brand. The Predator brand specializes in various forms of gas motor-powered equipment. This includes various outdoor work machines like wood chippers and augers, water pumps, and compact generators like the Predator 3500 and Predator 5000.
The wood splitter produced by Predator is the Predator 20 Ton 212cc Log Splitter, which retails for $999.99. Naturally, for a motor-specialized brand, this splitter utilizes such a motor to power its hefty hydraulic press, specifically a 212cc 6.5 horsepower motor. This model splits longer logs than either of the Central Machinery models, and with much greater hydraulic power. It also has built-in transport wheels, as well as a towing hitch to attach it to a small truck or cart. With the motor, greater strength, and additional features, this is a heavy-duty piece of equipment with a price tag to match, not to mention one of the chain's most high-maintenance products.