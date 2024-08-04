10 Of The Most High-Maintenance Power Tools From Harbor Freight

Buying tools can often be an expensive business, but chains like Harbor Freight offer a more affordable alternative to the big brands for buyers on a budget. Some of the chain's tools are of higher quality than others, but with some careful research, it's possible to score a bargain. Harbor Freight offers a huge range of tools covering everything from DIY project essentials to niche, industry-specific tools, and some of its top-rated products can even be found for under $25.

Getting the maximum value for money from any tool is dependent on three main components. The first is how often users actually use the tool, the second is how long it lasts before breaking, and the third is how well it's maintained. Keeping tools properly maintained is critical to ensuring their longevity, but some tools require a significantly higher amount of maintenance than others. These 10 tools are among the highest maintenance that Harbor Freight currently sells.

Any tool's inclusion in this list should not be taken as a recommendation to buy it. In fact, buyers looking for the most hassle-free ownership experience will likely be better served by other tools in Harbor Freight's range. Instead, this list simply highlights a selection of tools for which proper maintenance is particularly key to their smooth operation.