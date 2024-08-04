10 Of The Most High-Maintenance Power Tools From Harbor Freight
Buying tools can often be an expensive business, but chains like Harbor Freight offer a more affordable alternative to the big brands for buyers on a budget. Some of the chain's tools are of higher quality than others, but with some careful research, it's possible to score a bargain. Harbor Freight offers a huge range of tools covering everything from DIY project essentials to niche, industry-specific tools, and some of its top-rated products can even be found for under $25.
Getting the maximum value for money from any tool is dependent on three main components. The first is how often users actually use the tool, the second is how long it lasts before breaking, and the third is how well it's maintained. Keeping tools properly maintained is critical to ensuring their longevity, but some tools require a significantly higher amount of maintenance than others. These 10 tools are among the highest maintenance that Harbor Freight currently sells.
Any tool's inclusion in this list should not be taken as a recommendation to buy it. In fact, buyers looking for the most hassle-free ownership experience will likely be better served by other tools in Harbor Freight's range. Instead, this list simply highlights a selection of tools for which proper maintenance is particularly key to their smooth operation.
Portland 42cc 18 inch Gas-Powered Chainsaw
While all chainsaws will require a higher level of maintenance than many other power tools, gas chainsaws such as the Portland 42cc 18-inch Gas-Powered Chainsaw can be particularly demanding. To remain in reliable working order, chainsaws need to be regularly cleaned. Otherwise sawdust and resin can build up and prevent proper operation. It's also important to check the sharpness of the chain blades and to ensure they are properly tensioned. The effectiveness of the chain brake and operating switchgear also needs to be checked before the chainsaw is used.
Most power tool gas engines come with a similar list of maintenance requirements that existing owners should already be well aware of. Checking for fuel or oil leaks before starting the chainsaw is particularly important, as well as periodically checking the condition of the spark plugs and air filter. The tool's operator's manual recommends cleaning out the air filter every three months or 20 hours of use and checking the spark plugs every six months or 50 hours of use.
With all the relevant maintenance checks carried out, the Portland chainsaw should be ready for action. It's capable of sawing through logs up to 36 inches across and features an air pre-cleaning system to reduce the amount of debris that gets trapped during periods of extended operation. It retails from Harbor Freight for $189.99.
Predator 6.5 HP (212cc) Chipper Shredder
A chipper shredder like the Predator 6.5 Horsepower (212cc) Chipper Shredder can be a vital home landscaping tool, but only if it's correctly looked after. It's available from Harbor Freight for $579.99, making it a serious investment for buyers. That makes it even more important to ensure it's maintained as carefully as possible. The chipper shredder can cut through branches of up to three inches, but it's also just as useful for quickly shredding less dense yard waste.
A 212cc gas engine powers the tool, and to keep it running smoothly, it will require regular servicing. It's also worth keeping an eye on oil levels to spot any early signs of a leak. The shredder hammers and other moving parts should also be regularly inspected, and it's recommended to clear any excess debris that has accumulated around the engine before each use. The chipper chute, hopper, and discharge port cover should also be inspected every six months or 100 hours of use, according to the owner's manual.
Predator Gas Powered Earth Auger
Using tools with gas engines is always a compromise — they're sometimes more powerful than a similarly priced electric tool, and can be run for longer periods without the worry of overheating batteries, but they always require more maintenance. The Predator Gas Powered Earth Auger is available from Harbor Freight for $219.99, making it one of the cheapest tools of its kind. It delivers up to 45 ft-lb of torque and features a 31-inch bit for efficient digging, but its performance doesn't count for much without longevity.
To keep the tool running for as many years as possible, regular maintenance is recommended. The tool blade will need to be inspected periodically in case of any damage, such as bends or breaks. It's also worth removing debris from the tool as regularly as possible, especially around the engine. Carrying out standard gas engine maintenance such as cleaning the air filter and checking the spark plugs is also necessary.
Bauer 8 inch Bench Grinder with Belt Sander
Dual-purpose tools such as the Bauer eight-inch Bench Grinder with Belt Sander make a versatile addition to the arsenals of DIY enthusiasts, but they also require a higher level of maintenance than single-purpose tools. The grinder and sander's manual recommends checking for any loose, binding, or broken parts before any use, as well as wiping the tool down with a cloth after use. It's also suggested that compressed air be used to blow any accumulated debris out of the motor vents at regular intervals.
Alongside preventative maintenance, it's also a good idea to regularly check the condition of both the grind wheel and the sanding belt. Grinding wheels that have been exposed to extended periods of high humidity or temperatures below freezing might not be safe to use while sanding belts will eventually wear and need replacing.
At $169.99, the grinder and sander are more affordable than many rivals, and it's decently powerful too, with a peak output of 0.75 horsepower. However, proper maintenance is key to getting maximum value from the tool.
Hercules 15 Amp 7 inch/9 inch Trigger Grip Angle Grinder
Angle grinders are, by nature, subject to tough working lives, so they need to be adequately maintained to ensure they're reliable over the long run. The Hercules 15-Amp, seven-inch/nine-inch Trigger Grip Angle Grinder offers a high-performance motor capable of reaching up to 6,500 rpm, alongside a metal gear case for added durability. It retails at Harbor Freight for $129.99, and comes with several maintenance recommendations to keep it running smoothly.
The first and perhaps the most important recommendation is to inspect the tool for damage before any use. Binding or otherwise improperly functioning parts can not only cause premature wear, but they can be potentially dangerous. The condition of the grinding wheel is also important to check, and worn or damaged wheels should be immediately replaced. If they're not replaced, there's a risk they could break while in use, damaging property or injuring either the operator or bystanders.
Predator 3200 PSI, 2.8 GPM, 6.8 HP (223cc) Pressure Washer
A powerful but more maintenance-intensive alternative to electric pressure washers, the Predator 3200 PSI, 2.8 GPM, 6.8 Horsepower (223cc) Pressure Washer retails for $399.99 from Harbor Freight. Like most pressure washers, the tool's water pump is designed to be maintenance-free, although it's still a good idea to regularly check for signs of any leaks. The gas engine, however, requires regular care.
The owner's manual recommends brushing off debris from around the engine and checking oil levels every time before use, as well as changing the engine oil once a month. It's also advised to check, and, if necessary, replace the air filter every three months. The spark plugs and sediment cup should be inspected every six months, and a more detailed engine inspection, including checking valve clearance, cleaning the combustion chamber, and cleaning the carburetor, should be completed annually. Many gas tool owners don't carry out maintenance as regularly as the manual recommends, but in doing so, they potentially shorten the life of the tool.
Central Machinery 7 HP Plate Compactor
It's safe to assume that most home buyers won't ever need to consider buying a plate compactor like the Central Machinery 7 Horsepower Plate Compactor, which is just as well, as maintaining one takes some work. It also costs $699.99 from Harbor Freight, making it one of the brand's most expensive power tools. It's recommended that the compactor is serviced by a qualified technician, and there is a long list of procedures that need to be regularly carried out.
Many of them are the usual maintenance checks and repairs that will be familiar to any owner of a gas-engined tool — changing engine oil, checking air filters, checking for bad spark plugs, and so on. While the operator's manual specifies a maintenance schedule for all of the above, owners working in dusty areas may need to service the tool more frequently than the recommended window in order to keep it running smoothly.
Predator 9-inch, 43cc 2-stroke Gas Cultivator
Soil preparation can be an arduous task without the right tools. The Predator nine-inch, 43cc Two-Stroke Gas Cultivator does much of the hard work for you, but only if it's been properly looked after. It features a maximum tilling depth and width of six inches and nine inches, respectively, and the tines are made from hardened steel for added longevity. It retails for $219.99 from Harbor Freight.
Alongside the common gas engine maintenance tasks, the owner's manual recommends that the engine's idle speed is checked and adjusted before each use, and the fuel and oil mixture level is checked. The engine requires fuel and oil to be mixed in a 50:1 ratio, and if the ratio is incorrect, it's likely to result in permanent damage to the engine.
The cultivator is only likely to be needed at specific times of the year, so it will need to be put into long-term storage when it's not in use. The owner's manual defines long-term storage as any period when the tool is unused for 20 days or more. Preparing for storage is a multi-step process, including cleaning the engine with a cloth to prevent debris ingress, draining the fuel, lubricating the engine with two-cycle oil, and then moving it into storage. Given the long list of maintenance considerations, it's easy to see why many buyers now prefer to stick with electric cultivators.
Atlas 40V Brushless Cordless 16 in. Chainsaw
While it doesn't require as much maintenance as a gas-powered chainsaw, the Atlas 40-volt Brushless Cordless 16-inch Chainsaw still requires more maintenance than most tools to keep it running smoothly. It's part of Atlas' high-output 40-volt range of cordless electric tools and retails for $99.99 from Harbor Freight. The battery packs used by cordless tools don't require any specific maintenance procedures, but keeping the battery pack compartment free from debris is still necessary.
Other common chainsaw maintenance checks also still apply to the tool, including monitoring the condition of the chain and sharpening or replacing it if necessary, regularly checking chain tension, and ensuring the automatic oiler system is working correctly. The chain guide bar also needs to be regularly cleaned and lubricated, and the onboard oil tank should be cleaned monthly to ensure there's no contamination. Higher levels of usage will mean the tool's regular maintenance schedule will need to be adjusted accordingly.
Predator 20 ton 212cc Log Splitter
The Predator 20-ton 212cc Log Splitter retails for $999.99, and thanks to Harbor Freight's overweight item shipping policies, it will cost over $100 more to have delivered. That makes it a serious investment, so buyers will need to carefully follow the maintenance schedule to ensure they're getting the most from their money. The gas engine means that a higher level of maintenance is already required compared to an equivalent electric tool, but that's not the only system that will need to be maintained.
The owner's manual also contains guidance for checking and bleeding the log splitter's hydraulic system, as well as replacing the hydraulic fluid when necessary. It's recommended to change the fluid every six months or 100 hours of use, whichever comes first. Hydraulic fluid levels need to be checked before every use to spot early signs of a leak. The tires of the log splitter also need periodic checking to ensure they're roadworthy, and anyone looking to place the tool in long-term storage will need to complete a five-step process to properly prepare the tool before storing it.