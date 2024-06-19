2-Cycle Vs. 4-Cycle Engine Oil: What's The Difference?

Engine oil is used to lubricate, clean, cool, and protect the components of an engine as it runs. You definitely don't want your pistons and crankshafts to be dried out and grinding up against one another while you're driving, as that will lead to severe wear and tear and eventual failure. However, putting oil in an engine isn't as simple as grabbing a random bottle off the garage shelf, pouring the contents into any hole in the engine, and calling it a day.

For instance, do you know if the engine in your vehicle is a 2-cycle or a 4-cycle? This is also known as 2-stroke and 4-stroke, respectively. If you don't know, you should definitely check your owner's manual, because that single distinction will determine whether you should be using 2-cycle or 4-cycle engine oil. These two kinds of oil utilize different chemical compositions to best serve their purpose in their respective engine type, and mixing them up can have some unpleasant consequences for your engine's health and longevity.