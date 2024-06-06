What Happens If You Run An Engine Without Oil?

If you drive regularly, chances are you know that it's important to check your engine's oil and have it changed out regularly. It's just as true for small cars as it is for heavy-duty trucks or high-powered racers.

But why, though? Why is oil so important that we have to constantly keep tabs on it and spend an afternoon killing time in a garage waiting room every 3,000 to 10,000 miles (or when the dashboard indicator comes on)? Is it really that big a deal to stay on top of keeping your oil levels, well, level and making sure your engine hasn't gotten too old or dirty?

As explained by the MAT Foundry Group, oil is vital for greasing up a lot of intricate parts and keeps an engine moving smoothly. Said parts are going to move when the engine is on, regardless of whether or not they're coated in oil. But you really don't want to let that happen.