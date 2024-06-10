How Often Should You Change Motorcycle Oil?

Like any other vehicle, a motorcycle requires regular maintenance, which includes lubing your motorcycle chain and changing the oil. Extended longevity, improved engine performance, and better gas mileage are just a few benefits of regular oil changes. While it's easy to keep putting off changing your bike's oil, doing so can come with some unpleasant consequences, including a voided warranty. On the mechanical side of things, forget to change your motor oil, and over time, it'll turn into a dirty sludge that forces your engine to work harder to do everyday tasks. Your engine's components will suffer from increased wear and tear, and, in the worst-case scenario, you might have to deal with complete engine failure.

Given the importance of changing your bike's oil, you may be wondering just how often you need to do so. A lot of variables come into play when it comes to how often a motorcycle's oil should be changed. While each situation and rider is unique, generally speaking, you should change your oil every 5,000 miles or at least once a year. Depending on the type of oil you use, you might need to change your oil sooner, or you might be able to get away with waiting a little longer.