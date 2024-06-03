How Often Should You Lube A Motorcycle Chain?

With motorcycle maintenance jobs such as lubricating the chain, knowing how to perform the task itself is only half the battle. It's perhaps even more difficult to determine how often you should lube your chain, to maximize the benefit and keep everything running at its best.

Ride Adventures notes that a typical guideline of every 500 miles or so traveled is a common recommendation for lubing your motorcycle chain. It's a job that should be performed after cleaning the chain for best results (anything from mud to lubrication from previous maintenance can cause wear on the chain if not cleared away first). With the two jobs being closely related, it makes sense that a chain subjected to more frequent use, which has an unsealed chain (usually on off-road machines or older motorcycles) or which often gets dirty should be cleaned and lubricated more often. Approximately every 300 or 600 miles is a good guideline, depending on these factors.

If your chain drive motorcycle gets extensive use, you might dedicate a lot of your time to treating your chain. Per PJ1, off-roaders should perhaps get into the habit of performing the ritual after returning each time they take their wheels out for a spin. The reasoning for this is twofold: Not only does it allow the rider to clear away the mud, grass, dust and anything else that an adventurous ride can result in, but it's best for the lube not to be applied straight before you head out.