5 Tips & Tricks For Detailing Your Motorcycle

When you take your motorcycle out onto the open road, go into the wild on muddy single tracks, or even commute regularly on two wheels, things can get messy. And with so many exposed cracks and crevices all over a motorcycle, it's easy to get dirt in hard-to-reach places. So, how do you get your bike clean? What are the best ways to detail your motorcycle? How do you go beyond the usual wipe down so your motorcycle looks ready for a new week of riding — or even good enough to snap some photos and list it for sale?

If you've never detailed your motorcycle before, it'll be helpful to know that some techniques apply to both cars and motorcycles. For instance, you should never clean your car with a car wash brush — the same is true for your motorcycle. There are, however, some differences between washing motorcycles and washing cars. But, barring some specifics, the approach to detailing a motorcycle will be similar — and you'll have a spotless bike if you pay close attention to the details.