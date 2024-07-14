Harbor Freight Predator 3500 Vs. Predator 5000: How To Pick The Right Model For You

Generators are often employed during power outages and in off-grid situations to power essential items like lights, refrigerators, and medical equipment as well as charging electronic devices, providing entertainment, and staying comfortable with electric heaters or air conditioning. Some houses are equipped with expensive whole home generators and many recreational vehicles have onboard generators. However, many people make do with portable generators that run on gasoline or propane, or as a dual-fuel unit capable of using either type.

To choose the right generator for your needs you'll have to consider a few things, the first of which is how much noise you are willing to accept. Next, it's good to have some idea of the generator's fuel usage. Will it run overnight on a tank of fuel, or will you be up at 2 a.m. refilling the gas tank outside in the dark while it is most likely raining? Finally, you'll need to consider what you'll expect the generator to power.

Harbor Freight's Predator generators with either 3,500-watt or 5,000-watt outputs offer enough power to run a variety of appliances. While both are solid options for a portable generator, choosing the one that is right for your home will save you money and frustration in the long run.