Will A Whole Home Generator Ever Pay For Itself?

A home generator can be a lifesaver when the power goes out. With more extreme weather conditions increasing the frequency of power outages, it's not a bad idea to install one in your home. But can a generator pay for itself in the long run? The answer depends on how you use it.

Home generators are pretty expensive, with most whole-house models exceeding $5,000 dollars and some reaching $25,000 and above. You'll likely also have to shell out more cash to get it installed, especially if it needs a hookup to the gas line. Of course, the expenses rise even further once you account for fuel and maintenance.

Thus, it's unlikely that a home generator will pay for itself over time. Founder of Direct Energy Don Whaley put it plainly in a 2024 interview with CNET: "It's unlikely that the system will ever pay for itself based on electricity produced versus the cost of electricity from the grid." However, there are several variables to consider when calculating the return on investment, and some aren't as obvious as you might think. For example, the type of fuel you use, the amount you use it, and the climate where you live will play a big role in getting your money's worth.