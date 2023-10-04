The 4 Best Portable Diesel Generators Of 2023

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

With Atlantic hurricane season in full swing and Hawaiian residents reeling from the damage of recent wildfires, disruptive natural disasters are front and center in the news and on the minds of Americans from coast to coast.

With the possibility that power could be disrupted for days at a time, buying a generator is becoming an investment consideration. But as gasoline prices rise steadily, more and more consumers are turning to diesel-powered generators to handle emergency power needs. However, there are a few safety considerations to keep in mind when operating any generator, regardless of the fuel type.

Never run any generator indoors or in an enclosed area.

Direct the exhaust away from living spaces.

Don't operate a generator in the rain.

Allow your generator cool off completely before refueling.

With these precautions in mind, let's take a look at some of the best portable diesel generators on the market that are suitable for powering a few home appliances and keeping your cell phone charged in an emergency.