The Air Filter Mistake That Makes Your Chainsaw Perform Worse
Some people might tell you that a good chainsaw is one of those tools that you don't know you need until you actually need one. They'd likely also tell you that adding one to your power tool arsenal can seriously up your lawn care game. While that may be true, that only applies if you take care of it properly.
Maintenance is likely one area where many power tool owners fall short, especially in light the rigors those devices face on the job. Such maintenance is, perhaps, more important with chainsaws than with some smaller tools, as they have several moving parts that, if not properly maintained, could lead to an under-performing tool — and a potentially dangerous one.
Given the stakes, you'd be wise to ensure your chainsaw is clean and oiled before every use, among other essential chainsaw maintenance tips. As for performance, there's another step you can take to ensure your chainsaw is delivering the goods when you put it to use. That step is the regular cleaning of the tool's air filter. This filter limits the amount of debris that enters the motor, and thus ensures maximum output during usage. And yes, failure to clean that filter will eventually lead to an underperforming or non-starting device. Here's how to clean your chainsaw's air filter.
How to clean your chainsaw's air filter
The air filter on your chainsaw is pretty easy to clean, which is a good thing considering some companies recommend doing so after every use. The process may vary slightly with different chainsaws, but you'll likely need a socket wrench, a screwdriver, and a small bowl of warm soapy water for the job. If you're unsure where the air filter is on your device, consult your owner's manual for help. Otherwise, follow these steps to clean your chainsaw's air filter.
For a sponge filter:
- Loosen the bolts holding the chainsaw's cover in place and remove them.
- Remove the cover itself.
- Use the screwdriver or another suitable tool to loosen and remove the filter.
- Once the filter is removed, soak it in the soapy water and thoroughly clean it.
- Rinse the filter clean and tamp it dry with a clean cloth.
- Allow it to completely dry before re-installing it.
For a pleated or paper filter:
- Loosen and remove the bolts on the chainsaw's cover and lift it out of place.
- Remove the filter using a screwdriver or a suitable tool. Extra screws and fasteners may be holding the filter in place.
- Clean the filter by hand using warm, soapy water. A clean, delicate brush may also work.
- Allow the filter to completely dry before reinstalling it and operating the chainsaw.
Regardless of the filter type, you should inspect it closely for holes or tears when cleaning. If you believe the filter is damaged, simply replace it with a new one.