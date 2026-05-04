The Air Filter Mistake That Makes Your Chainsaw Perform Worse

Some people might tell you that a good chainsaw is one of those tools that you don't know you need until you actually need one. They'd likely also tell you that adding one to your power tool arsenal can seriously up your lawn care game. While that may be true, that only applies if you take care of it properly.

Maintenance is likely one area where many power tool owners fall short, especially in light the rigors those devices face on the job. Such maintenance is, perhaps, more important with chainsaws than with some smaller tools, as they have several moving parts that, if not properly maintained, could lead to an under-performing tool — and a potentially dangerous one.

Given the stakes, you'd be wise to ensure your chainsaw is clean and oiled before every use, among other essential chainsaw maintenance tips. As for performance, there's another step you can take to ensure your chainsaw is delivering the goods when you put it to use. That step is the regular cleaning of the tool's air filter. This filter limits the amount of debris that enters the motor, and thus ensures maximum output during usage. And yes, failure to clean that filter will eventually lead to an underperforming or non-starting device. Here's how to clean your chainsaw's air filter.