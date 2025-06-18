10 Of The Best Chainsaws You Can Buy In 2025

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If there are trees on or near your property, odds are you'll need a chainsaw at some point. Trimming and felling trees, or cutting apart fallen ones, can be incredibly strenuous and time-consuming work without this fierce power tool. While mini-chainsaws, hedge trimmers, and electric pruners serve similar purposes, nothing cuts quite like a full-size chainsaw.

Speed, power, comfort, price, safety, and power source are all important to consider before purchasing a chainsaw. Purpose is another important factor, since there's no need to spend over a thousand dollars on a professional model if you'll just be splitting logs for firewood.

For this list, we have assembled some of the highest-rated and best-reviewed saws spanning various manufacturers and price points. While most are battery-powered, we have also included a few gas and electric models. Check out the purchase links if you want a chainsaw for tree felling, branch removal, trail clearing, or just adding an authentic accessory to your Texas Chain Saw Massacre cosplay, in which case you should really remove the chain.