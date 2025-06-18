10 Of The Best Chainsaws You Can Buy In 2025
If there are trees on or near your property, odds are you'll need a chainsaw at some point. Trimming and felling trees, or cutting apart fallen ones, can be incredibly strenuous and time-consuming work without this fierce power tool. While mini-chainsaws, hedge trimmers, and electric pruners serve similar purposes, nothing cuts quite like a full-size chainsaw.
Speed, power, comfort, price, safety, and power source are all important to consider before purchasing a chainsaw. Purpose is another important factor, since there's no need to spend over a thousand dollars on a professional model if you'll just be splitting logs for firewood.
For this list, we have assembled some of the highest-rated and best-reviewed saws spanning various manufacturers and price points. While most are battery-powered, we have also included a few gas and electric models. Check out the purchase links if you want a chainsaw for tree felling, branch removal, trail clearing, or just adding an authentic accessory to your Texas Chain Saw Massacre cosplay, in which case you should really remove the chain.
DeWalt 60V MAX 20 Brushless Cordless Chainsaw
Battery-powered chainsaws make up the bulk of this list of the best chainsaws you can buy in 2025, and there's no secret as to why. Many people have already invested in a battery system from several brands on this list, with some tools even using batteries from another brand. But, more importantly, the power gap between battery-powered chainsaws and their gas-powered counterparts has become practically nonexistent. Manufacturers often market their battery-powered chainsaws by directly comparing their output to engine sizes, but battery power also means less fussing around with fuel and exhaust concerns.
The DeWalt 60V Max 20" Brushless Cordless Chainsaw is one of the best saws from the toolmaker. It has 4 horsepower peak output, which DeWalt says is 20% more peak power than a 50.2cc gas-powered chainsaw, with more than double the torque as well. This saw can cut through a 17" white oak log in 15 seconds, according to the manufacturer, making it well-suited for bigger jobs where speed is as important as reliability. The tool comes with both a bar sheath and a carrying case for safety and convenience, and also includes a sharpening file. At around 17 pounds with a battery, it's a little heavy, but for a 20" bar that's to be expected — this is a tool for heavy-duty work, rather than a few trims around the yard.
The DeWalt 60V Max 20" Brushless Cordless Chainsaw can be purchased from Home Depot for around $289 as a bare tool with a case.
Echo CS-3510
While battery powered chainsaws have made gains on just about every aspect of their gas powered equivalents, there are still some use cases where gas is the way to go. Larger diameter logs can take about twice as long to get through with a battery powered chainsaw, so gas remains king for heavy duty work. For professionals, not relying on batteries or cords is also important — I've never had a tree trimmer ask me for an outlet, and I think I'd be surprised if they did. While many could make it work, perhaps using a generator or a multi-battery charging station mounted to their truck, gas powered outdoor power equipment seems like the more straightforward approach.
One of two gas-powered entries on this list, the Echo CS-3510 Chainsaw features a laundry list of highlights that make it nearly as comfortable to use as a cordless model, including Echo's i-30 starting system, which the company claims reduces starting effort by 30%. The CS-3510 is the lightest chainsaw in its class, making it great for storm cleanup, which can take a while and often involves working in less than ideal conditions. Vibration reduction, a momentary stop switch, and multi-stage air filtration all contribute to both ease of use and comfort while operating this Echo chainsaw. Its automatic oiler and translucent fuel and oil tanks provide easy maintenance, too.
The Echo CS-3510 can be purchased for around $300 from Home Depot.
EGO Power+ 20 Cordless Chain Saw
Ego is rapidly becoming one of the leaders in outdoor power equipment, with its large and powerful batteries fueling a wide variety of tools like trimmers and lawn mowers. Established in 1993, Ego produces over 10 million tools a year and sells them in 65 countries.
Comparable to a 55cc gas chainsaw, but cutting out the noise, fumes, and excessive maintenance that come with a gas powered tool, the Ego Power+ 20" Cordless Chain Saw is one of the best-reviewed chainsaws we found. With a long 20" bar, it's designed to take down large branches and small trees, and its brushless motor can deliver chain speeds of up to 25 meters per second. Ego promises up to 135 cuts on a 6x6 piece of lumber when using this chainsaw with its 56V 6.0Ah ARC Lithium battery. The tool features a digital display with information like cut speed controls, battery life indicator, and a safety brake indicator. The chainsaw also has a built-in LED work light in case darkness falls earlier than you anticipated, or if you're using the saw in an emergency where backup lighting isn't available.
The Ego Power+ 20" Cordless Chain Saw can be ordered as a bare tool from Amazon for just under $300, or with a battery and charger for around $500.
Greenworks Pro 80V 16 Brushless Chainsaw
Greenworks got its start in 2002, and almost immediately began introducing more and more tools to its 20V battery lineup. Today, Greenworks claims to be the most awarded and recognized brand in outdoor power equipment, with its chainsaws, tillers, and pressure washers all garnering recognition from various websites and publications.
Greenworks' 80V 4Ah battery can get up to 260 cuts per charge out of its Pro 80V 16" Brushless Chainsaw, and its steel bucking spikes and metal wrap-around handle contribute to a long life for this tool. Maintenance for this saw is minimized and simplified with an automatic oiler, translucent oil tank, and on-board chain tensioning tool storage, and Greenworks says that its brushless motor provides twice the torque of its brushed motor, along with more power, longer battery life, quieter operation, and extended overall tool and motor lifespan.
Users say the saw works well and cuts through oak like a knife through butter. They also note the battery's two-hour recharge time, so you may have to account for some downtime even if you have a backup.
The Greenworks Pro 80V 16" Brushless Chainsaw can be purchased from Best Buy for just under $300 with an 80V 4Ah battery and charger.
Husqvarna Power Axe 350i
Swedish manufacturer Husqvarna has a fascinating history, transitioning its focus from firearms in the 1600s to products like sewing machines, gas stoves, and hunting weapons. It's also a world-class motorcycle manufacturer, and the maker of some of the coolest looking bikes ever, although that division of the company was sold off in 1986. Today, Husqvarna is best known for outdoor power equipment. Its mowers, brush cutters, and especially chainsaws are considered some of the best on the market. While gas-powered tools still make up the majority of Husqvarna's lineup, its battery system powers a rapidly expanding set of outdoor equipment.
The Power Axe 350i from Husqvarna is a battery powered chainsaw with more cutting power than the brand's popular 20" 450 Rancher gas powered saw. It's lightweight, has a brushless motor, and users often talk up the tool's ease of use and near-hour runtime on a single battery charge. I used this saw on a friend's ranch and was impressed with its ease of use, especially when compared to the old Craftsman I have at home.
The Husqvarna Power Axe 350i can be purchased from Amazon with a 40V 7.5Ah battery and charger with a list price of $480, although I've often seen this kit on sale for under $400. It's also available as a bare tool for $330.
Makita 16 Electric Chain Saw
Corded chainsaws were the toughest to find during our search for the best chainsaws you can buy in 2025. Gas remains the top power source for a lot of professionals and older saw users, but battery-powered chainsaws rival those tools in both power and reliability while also costing significantly less. Corded saws were the most affordable we found, but they do have their drawbacks, including limited range and the requisite heavy-duty extension cord to work around. But for the occasional chainsaw user, or folks who only have a small yard to manage, electric chainsaws are the perfect blend of power and affordability.
Makita is one of SlashGear's favorite tool brands, and this teal chainsaw is well designed for users who can manage an extension cord on their outdoor power equipment. The Makita Electric Chain Saw is easy to use with features including a simple safety button, a built-in chain tensioning system, and clear instructions printed on the tool. Cord management is addressed with a handy little clip to keep your extension cord securely connected. At just over 12 pounds, user fatigue is manageable. You can order this simple, well-equipped tool from Amazon for around $270.
Milwaukee M18 Fuel 16 Chainsaw
While its chainsaws aren't commonly mentioned among the big names in the industry, Milwaukee's saws are a solid addition to the M18 line. Milwaukee holds two major advantages over its competition: its massive lineup of tools that are powered by the M18 Fuel battery system — over 250 — and its equally massive install base among its brand loyalists. Much like the fans of your least-favorite sports franchise, Milwaukee fans love their team almost as much as they love running down whatever brand you're using instead.
However, in this case, Milwaukee users have a point — why invest in a chainsaw from another brand when you've already got a case full of batteries to power one from a label you trust? And the Milwaukee M18 Fuel 16" Chainsaw is no slouch. While reviews mention the saw's high oil consumption, they also praise the tool's long body, which provides added leverage when making thicker cuts and cutting wet wood. Milwaukee says you can get up to 150 cuts from a fully charged battery, and the battery's placement on the top of the saw body helps to evenly balance the tool's heavy weight.
The Milwaukee M18 Fuel 16" Chainsaw can be picked up from your local Ace Hardware, or ordered online. As a bare tool it costs about $330; with a battery and charger it's closer to $500.
Oregon 18 Self-Sharpening Corded Electric Chainsaw
Fun fact: the state of Oregon produces the most softwood lumber in the United States. It stands to reason, then, that a company named for that state would also be a leading manufacturer of the tools of that trade. Interestingly, one of the founders of the Oregon Saw Chain Manufacturing Corporation found his inspiration for a new design of saw blade while looking at the jaws of a timber beetle larva.
Oregon, the toolmaker, is better known for its components than it is for its chainsaws — according to its website, the brand is the world's top provider of saw chain. However, Oregon also innovates in the electric saw market, having made the first corded electric chainsaw with a self-sharpening chain. The Oregon 18" Self-Sharpening Corded Electric Chainsaw also has a tool free chain tension adjuster and a built in automatic oiling system, making it perfect for homeowners who occasionally need a saw on hand, but don't use one often enough to maintain the tool.
While corded electric chainsaws will never be the first choice for professionals or those with a lot of land to maintain, the affordability and usefulness of these tools make them great for homeowners with properties that fit within the boundaries of an extension cord.
The Oregon 18" Self-Sharpening Corded Electric Chainsaw can be purchased from Amazon for around $100. You might want to order an extension cord, too, but read SlashGear's article on common extension cord mistakes before you click that order button.
Ryobi 40V HP Brushless 14 Chainsaw
Ryobi's tools are affordable and reasonably powerful, but the highlighter-colored tools seem to get a lot of flack from online reviewers that don't seem to understand the gap in performance between a professional-grade product and one built for weekend DIYers. Ryobi's tools aren't built for heavy-duty operation, day in and day out. Simply put, the brand's tools are affordable because they're intended for the requirements of typical suburban dwellers. For those users, Ryobi offers affordable, easy-to-use, and widely available tools.
The best selling Ryobi chainsaw at Home Depot is the Ryobi 40V HP Brushless 14" Chainsaw. It's a great saw for a homeowner or someone with a small bit of property to maintain, especially if you've already invested in Ryobi's 40V battery system. Ryobi says this saw delivers more power than a 37cc gas-powered chainsaw, and can make up to 128 cuts per charge. Reviewers praise its ability to cut fallen trees, remove branches, and clear up after storms. As long as you're not looking for a tool to take to your professional logging job, this Ryobi saw should serve you well.
The Ryobi 40V HP Brushless 14" Chainsaw can be picked up from Home Depot for around $220 with a battery and charger, or as a bare tool for $189.
Stihl MS 250 Chainsaw
Possibly the most popular brand among arborists and professionals, Stihl makes a number of pricey and powerful chainsaws like its popular Farm Boss and Pro lines. Stihl's current marketing campaign is focused on those tough jobs like loggers, arborists, and even wildland firefighters.
For most users, the gas-powered MS 250 is more than enough saw for the money, and is great for jobs like cutting up felled trees and making bundles of firewood quickly. Stihl says this saw was made specifically for the task of cutting firewood, and it's got a number of features that keep this saw starting quickly and reliably in temperatures below 50 degrees. This saw is also designed with a number of user friendly parts, like a wide spot for foot placement during starting and a comfortably angled front handle. As for the naming convention, SlashGear has a handy article about that right here!
Stihl isn't averse to battery power. In fact, since the company first introduced battery powered tools in 2017, Stihl has introduced over 80 tools to that lineup. While our recommendation for the brand is still a gas-powered model, it's important to note that even the most historically important chainsaw manufacturers are preparing for a fuel-free future.
The Stihl MS 250 Chainsaw can be picked up from your local Ace Hardware for $400.
Methodology
SlashGear aggregated data and recommendations from several sources to assemble this list of ten of the best chainsaws you can buy in 2025. Sales rankings from Amazon, review data from trusted sources like Consumer Reports, Popular Mechanics, and Pro Tool Reviews, and product comparisons from independent sources like Project Farm on YouTube were all considered, along with the recommendations of arborists my pug and I ran into during our morning walks.
Finally, as a guy who's had a neighbor's 40-foot-tall tree fall on our shared fence a few years ago, my own experience with a couple of the saws on this list and a familiarity with the features you'd want in a good chainsaw were factored into the final picks. On the plus side, I did manage to turn that fallen tree into a little set of stools and a bench to set around our fire pit, and I got to test out a couple chainsaws.