10 Common Extension Cord Mistakes You Should Avoid

When moving into a new house or apartment, one of the first things you should do is check where all the outlets are. It'll help guide you as to where good locations for your television set and other appliances would be. However, you might still find yourself lacking a few places to plug in electronics, which will necessitate a few carefully placed extension cords.

There's a good chance you already have some cords around your abode. You may even have a box of them in a drawer somewhere just in case you ever need something extra. They're invaluable to numerous households, and while it seems simple enough to just plug whatever you need in, there are still some troublesome mistakes you might be making.

What follows is a list of common extension cord mistakes, some of which you may have never considered before. It's possible you've been making some of these errors for years without incident, but it's always a good idea to change habits. It may have been fine for a while, but you should always take steps to reduce the danger in your home and learn how to use extension cords properly.

