Out With The Old: How To Spot And Identify Outdated Technology In Your House Or Apartment

Anyone who is a fan of "what is this thing" style Facebook groups, forums, and subreddits will have seen their fair share of obscure outlets, strange wires, and proprietary plugs. We've compiled a list of some of the more obscure ones, along with some things many of you who still have the screechy dial-up internet noise etched into your soul will recognize — but fresh-faced youngsters who have yet to be crushed by life will not.

It is worth noting that there are connections in your house right now that are seen as a normal, if not essential, part of everyday life. Give it a few years, or more likely a few decades, and younger generations will likely be taking to the internet to inquire what a USB-A port is. Or you might see confused questions about power outlets, as wireless power is totally a thing in the future. Lightswitch? Is that something they used in medieval times to get the torches going? You get the picture.

Still, who needs to wait for the future? In the year 2023, there are plenty of obsolete or obscure outlets to gawp at. Here are a few you may not have heard of.