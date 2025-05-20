What Does 'MS' Mean On Stihl Chainsaws?

German manufacturer STIHL (pronounced "steel") has been making chainsaws for nearly a century. Founded by Andreas Stihl in an effort to push forestry tools beyond basic axes, the first chainsaw (an electric model), called the Tree-felling machine type A, was born in 1929. Fast forward, and STIHL has held the crown of best-selling chainsaw brand the world over, from 1971 onward. Given that this outdoor power tool company is global, you might be surprised who makes STIHL tools and where they are built.

When looking at STIHL's wide array of chainsaws, including those geared toward homeowners, ranchers, and professional loggers, you might notice lengthy alphanumeric model numbers. This can give shoppers pause, as it's not immediately clear what the letters stand for. For instance, every chainsaw model starts with 'MS,' which is simply an abbreviated form of the German word Motorsäge (which translates to chainsaw in English).

Of course, this is only one example of STIHL's abbreviations in the model names of its products, as there are also the designations MSA, MSE, C, B, E, M, Q, R and T, among others. Fortunately, it isn't as confusing as it first seems once you know what the letters actually mean. Essentially, the first letters indicate how the saw is powered, then you have the model numbers, followed by letters that stand for specific features.

