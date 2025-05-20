What Does 'MS' Mean On Stihl Chainsaws?
German manufacturer STIHL (pronounced "steel") has been making chainsaws for nearly a century. Founded by Andreas Stihl in an effort to push forestry tools beyond basic axes, the first chainsaw (an electric model), called the Tree-felling machine type A, was born in 1929. Fast forward, and STIHL has held the crown of best-selling chainsaw brand the world over, from 1971 onward. Given that this outdoor power tool company is global, you might be surprised who makes STIHL tools and where they are built.
When looking at STIHL's wide array of chainsaws, including those geared toward homeowners, ranchers, and professional loggers, you might notice lengthy alphanumeric model numbers. This can give shoppers pause, as it's not immediately clear what the letters stand for. For instance, every chainsaw model starts with 'MS,' which is simply an abbreviated form of the German word Motorsäge (which translates to chainsaw in English).
Of course, this is only one example of STIHL's abbreviations in the model names of its products, as there are also the designations MSA, MSE, C, B, E, M, Q, R and T, among others. Fortunately, it isn't as confusing as it first seems once you know what the letters actually mean. Essentially, the first letters indicate how the saw is powered, then you have the model numbers, followed by letters that stand for specific features.
STIHL gas, battery-powered, and cordless chainsaw designations
To help distinguish between its chainsaws in terms of how they are powered, STIHL again leans into its German heritage for the model numbers. For example, for the gasoline chainsaw products, you'll only see MS (Motorsäge) before the model number. On cordless battery-driven chainsaws, you'll see MSA.
It's already clear what the MS stands for, but what about the A? Unfortunately, STIHL doesn't provide an official answer, but there are some clues that help shed light on its likely meaning. If you venture over to the German version of STIHL's website, MSA chainsaw models are found under the Akku-Kettensägen / Akku-Motorsägen header, both of which translate to cordless chainsaws in English. Therefore, the "A" is perhaps a shortened version of the German word "Akku" (battery), with MSA an abbreviation for Motorsägen-Akku or chainsaw battery.
Lastly, STIHL also offers an electric corded chainsaw model for lighter applications such as basic trimming and begins with the letters MSE. Once again, STIHL provides no official explanation. However, over at the German STIHL website, these tools are listed under Elektro-Kettensägen / Elektro-Motorsägen, which in English means electric chainsaws. Therefore, the "E" is likely a shortened version of the German term "Elektro" (electric), and MSE perhaps stands for Motorsägen-Elektro or chainsaw-electric.
STIHL chainsaw features designated by letter
So, now you know what the first few letters of the model indicate, but after three digits, there are sometimes a whole host of other letters. Not to worry, these are simply features that STIHL breaks down into two different categories: Comfort features (C) and other features.
Anytime you see the letter "C," this simply means the tool offers one or more of the comfort features. Comfort features include: Quick Chain Adjuster (B), Easy2Start (E), M-Tronic (M) or Quickstop Plus (Q). So, for example, let's look at one of the professional chainsaws called MS 241 C-M. It's a gasoline-powered saw that includes the comfort feature M-Tronic.
There are also additional features outside of the comfort features, which include: Wrap Handle (R), and Top Handle (T). For instance, the tree saw, MS 192 T C-E, indicates gasoline power, a top handle, and the comfort feature Easy2Start. Speaking of gasoline chainsaws, one of the most important steps you can take to prolong the tool's lifespan is proper maintenance, including properly cleaning a chainsaw chain to keep it in optimal condition for safe cutting.