How To Properly Clean A Chainsaw Chain

Before you can start cleaning, you must carefully remove the chain and bar from the rest of the unit. Ensure the chain break is unlocked, as reassembly will go much smoother following cleaning. You'll need to begin by loosening and removing two nuts on the side of the unit that hold the components in place. Pull off the side cover, grab the tip of the bar, and tilt it away from the rest of the unit to loosen the chain. Once the chain is loosened, it should come off the bar easily.

Place the dirty chain in the prepared container and soak it in a degreaser, resin solvent, or ammonia solution for at least 15 minutes. Dirtier chains will benefit from longer soaking times. Next, scrub the chain with a wire brush to remove the loosened debris. Now, wash the chain with plain water and allow it to dry. Before you reattach the chain to the bar, you'll need to apply bar oil to it. One method is to put the chain inside a large Ziplock plastic bag and pour some bar oil on it, allowing the chain to become completely saturated.

After several hours or even overnight, remove the oiled chain from the bag, attach it to the bar, and reinstall the side panel, tightening the nuts. Sometimes, cleaning isn't enough and the solution is simply to replace your chainsaw.