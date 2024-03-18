How To Properly Clean A Chainsaw Chain
The mighty chainsaw is an invaluable machine that can do the job when other tools fail. This popular cutting instrument can break down fallen trees and limbs following a storm, assist in stockpiling firewood, and even slice through the ice for frozen lake fishing. The chainsaw is available in two styles, electric and gas-powered, but they operate similarly. The electric version is excellent for small projects that can be completed in under 40 minutes, as the battery has a limited charge. The gasoline-powered chainsaw is the go-to choice for more demanding tasks with extra power and a longer runtime.
However, use caution as this machine accounts for around 30% of forest accidents yearly, according to the National Ag Safety Database. So, only take on a project within your experience level, and contact a professional when in doubt. Like many power tools, the chainsaw works best when regularly maintained, and that includes cleaning it. A clean chainsaw goes a long way toward helping you complete tasks safely. Not every machine is created equal, so it's crucial to consider which major chainsaw brands are ranked worst to best.
How to prepare for cleaning
Before removing the chain and bar from the machine, you'll need to make some preparations. First, you'll need a level workspace free of obstructions. Then, depending on what type of chainsaw you use, you'll either need to disconnect the battery or unplug the unit (electric version), turn off the engine, and disconnect the spark plug (gasoline-powered version). These actions will ensure that the chainsaw remains safe while cleaning. If you're cleaning your gasoline-powered chainsaw following a project and don't plan to use it for at least a month, drain the fuel from the tank. Fuel sitting for long periods can create a clogging residue that inhibits healthy operation.
Before you begin, choose what you will clean the chain with. Many options include a degreaser, resin solvent, or even common household items like a water and ammonia solution. You'll need to soak the chain, which will require a container, so ensure you have one on hand. Lastly, you'll need a hearty cleaning tool like a wire brush to scrub the grit and grime away. Not all projects require a large machine. For smaller jobs, there are several popular mini chainsaws that range in price.
How to remove the chain and clean it
Before you can start cleaning, you must carefully remove the chain and bar from the rest of the unit. Ensure the chain break is unlocked, as reassembly will go much smoother following cleaning. You'll need to begin by loosening and removing two nuts on the side of the unit that hold the components in place. Pull off the side cover, grab the tip of the bar, and tilt it away from the rest of the unit to loosen the chain. Once the chain is loosened, it should come off the bar easily.
Place the dirty chain in the prepared container and soak it in a degreaser, resin solvent, or ammonia solution for at least 15 minutes. Dirtier chains will benefit from longer soaking times. Next, scrub the chain with a wire brush to remove the loosened debris. Now, wash the chain with plain water and allow it to dry. Before you reattach the chain to the bar, you'll need to apply bar oil to it. One method is to put the chain inside a large Ziplock plastic bag and pour some bar oil on it, allowing the chain to become completely saturated.
After several hours or even overnight, remove the oiled chain from the bag, attach it to the bar, and reinstall the side panel, tightening the nuts. Sometimes, cleaning isn't enough and the solution is simply to replace your chainsaw.