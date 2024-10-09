10 Of The Coolest Looking Husqvarna Motorcycles & Dirt Bikes Ever Made
Husqvarna – or Husky, as it is affectionately called — has a long and unexpected history. Starting as a firearms manufacturer back in 1689, Husqvarna adapted through the centuries and produced everything from sewing machines to household appliances. The company's shift to motorcycles came in 1903, and bikes have been an important part of the company's product line ever since, even as the company's ownership changed and motorcycle production moved to Austria.
Husqvarna motorcycles are renowned for their lightweight frames, compact design, and efficient engines. The engineers behind the brand have always prioritized making bikes that are agile and easy to handle without sacrificing power or performance. These design choices have made Husqvarna a favorite in the world of both street and off-road motorcycles. In the world of motocross and enduro racing, they have built a legacy with riders like Torsten Hallman and even Steve McQueen, making the brand a household name in the '60s and '70s.
From the legendary Silverpilen to modern machines like the Norden 901, everything you should know about Husqvarna motorcycles revolves around their dedication to both heritage and innovation. Join us in honoring Husqvarna's legacy by showcasing 10 of the coolest motorcycles and dirt bikes they've ever produced.
Husqvarna 701 Supermoto
The Husqvarna 701 Supermoto is undoubtedly one of the most distinctive and coolest-looking motorcycles to hit the streets. Its sleek black and gray livery is designed to grab attention — perfectly balancing style with serious functionality. This combination of aesthetics and utility makes the 701 Supermoto stand out from the crowd, even amongst its stablemates. It not only looks sharp but rides just as smoothly. The combination of top-tier components, modern design, and powerful performance makes it an obvious choice for riders who value both form and function in their bikes.
One of the key features that sets this motorcycle apart is its lightweight trellis frame, which is crafted from chromium-molybdenum steel. This material gives the bike exceptional strength while keeping the weight low — contributing to its agile and responsive handling. The frame design, which is paired with a self-supporting rear subframe that also doubles as the fuel tank, helps ensure the weight is distributed evenly for a well-balanced riding experience. This allows for greater control and stability when cruising through city streets or navigating winding roads.
The Husqvarna 701 Supermoto is powered by a single-cylinder, four-stroke engine with a displacement of 692.7 cm³. Producing approximately 74 hp of power and a torque of 54 lb-ft, this machine can really move. The inclusion of advanced features like the Keihin electronic fuel injection system and a cornering-sensitive ABS ensures that this bike offers as much in terms of rider safety as it does performance.
Husqvarna Svartpilen 401
The Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 is the definition of cool when it comes to urban motorcycles. Its neo-retro design combines a modern look with classic elements, giving it a taste of the future with retro inspiration that makes it stand out immediately. The LED headlight with a tinted fly screen adds a sleek touch while also being practical by improving visibility and wind protection during rides. It is a bike that looks great in photos and catches attention on the street.
Powered by a 398 cc liquid-cooled engine, it delivers 28 lb-ft of torque at 7,000 rpm, which gives it enough punch for city rides and weekend escapes alike. Beyond the numbers, the bike's lightweight steel-trellis frame and WP APEX 43 mm forks ensure a smooth and comfortable ride on all surfaces. The open cartridge design in the front suspension contributes to this balance and makes it an agile yet sturdy ride.
Another cool aspect of the Svartpilen 401 is its tech-forward features. Power modes like Street and Rain adjust seamlessly to different riding conditions, while a speed limiter function adds a thoughtful safety feature for those who prefer control on longer rides. It combines style with usability, making the Svartpilen 401 a good bike for beginners and experienced riders alike, which is why it earns its spot as one of the coolest-looking Husqvarna motorcycles ever made.
Husqvarna Vitpilen 701
The Husqvarna Vitpilen 701 is one of the best Husqvarna motorcycles ever made. Its sharp lines and futuristic café racer styling combine sleek minimalism with bold design choices, helping it stand out from the crowd. It has an eye-catching presence with its modern aesthetics, spoked wheels, and a minimalist approach that speaks to the heart of motorcycling — riding stripped down to its essentials.
Underneath the beautiful exterior, the Vitpilen 701 gives you enough power to play with. It is powered by a 692 cc single-cylinder engine, pushing out 75 hp with a dry weight of just 158 kg. This lightweight build combined with such power makes for a nimble, fast, and responsive ride. The bike's WP Apex suspension ensures that even though it looks like a piece of art, it rides like a dream with excellent road grip and comfort.
The Vitpilen 701 excels in everyday conditions, delivering torque and power in a way that is both fun and practical on winding roads or city streets. The high-quality components and thoughtful engineering behind this bike make it an all-around package — style, performance, and fun.
Husqvarna TE 300i Rockstar Edition
The Husqvarna TE 300i Rockstar Edition is one of the coolest-looking dirt bikes around. Its sleek design and race-inspired graphics give off a factory-team vibe that is hard to ignore. However, what really sets this bike apart is its performance, which makes it a favorite among enduro riders who need reliability, versatility, and power.
At its core, the TE 300i is powered by a 300 cc two-stroke engine with Transfer Port Injection (TPI), meaning riders no longer have to deal with pre-mixing fuel. This setup provides smooth, consistent power delivery, which is perfect for navigating technical trails and conquering tight and rugged terrains. Weighing just over 233 lbs, the TE 300i feels light and easy to handle. It is equipped with a premium suspension system — the WP Xplor forks — specifically designed for off-road trails. No matter whether you are hitting roots or navigating rocky inclines, this bike's suspension setup can absorb it all, which makes it ideal for enduro events.
The attention to detail is top-notch, from the blue anodized CNC triple clamps to the black powder-coated frame that gives it a refined and rugged appearance. The Brembo hydraulic clutch and brake system, along with Galfer brake discs, ensure precision when you need to stop in a hurry. The Husqvarna TE 300i isn't just cool because of its looks — it is a high-performance machine built for serious off-road riders.
Husqvarna FC 450
The Husqvarna FC 450 is not just a powerhouse on the track — it is also a work of art and the brand's flagship motocross bike. The 2025 model introduces a lighter and more agile chromium molybdenum frame that improves cornering without losing the straight-line stability it is known for. This balance makes it perfect for serious riders who want precision handling and power.
The bike's power comes from a 450 cc, single-cylinder, four-stroke engine that produces impressive performance for both competitive racing and casual off-road fun. The engine's lightweight design works with features like a five-speed transmission and a Keihin fuel injection system to ensure smooth power delivery.
Aesthetically, the FC 450 looks as aggressive as it performs. It sports sleek, Swedish-inspired graphics applied with in-mold technology for a lasting finish. The new ergonomic bodywork improves rider comfort and allows extended rides with less fatigue. Paired with race-tested Dunlop Geomax MX34 tires and an aluminum-reinforced polyamide subframe, this bike is designed for durability and performance. At just 226 lbs, it is lightweight but packed with all the right features to make it one of the coolest motocross bikes in Husqvarna's lineup.
Husqvarna Norden 901
Next up on our list is the Husqvarna Norden 901, which is a true adventure bike. It can tackle anything from muddy trails to open highways. Its design is not just functional, but also sleek and adventure-ready. With a distinctive Scandinavian influence in its styling, the Norden 901 is visually striking without overdoing it — its minimalist look signals a focus on functionality without sacrificing aesthetics.
Powered by an 889 cc parallel-twin engine producing 73 lb-ft of torque, the Norden 901 is built for exploring diverse terrains. No matter where the road takes you, this bike has got your back. It is powerful when you need it to be, but it is also smooth and easy to ride. The WP APEX suspension, with 220 mm of front travel and 215 mm in the rear, makes sure that the bike can handle bumps, rocks, and uneven surfaces with ease. The chromium-molybdenum steel frame, which uses the engine as a stressed element, keeps the bike lightweight yet incredibly sturdy, a balance that adventure riders value.
One of the coolest features of the Norden 901 is its adaptability. With multiple ride modes — including Street, Rain, Offroad, and an optional Explorer mode — riders can adjust the bike's performance to match the terrain and weather conditions. This makes it perfect for long distance touring where conditions can change rapidly. As one of the unique adventure motorcycles that might tempt you to trade in your cruiser, the Norden 901 stands out for its practicality, performance, and sharp design.
Husqvarna 510 TE
The Husqvarna 510 TE is one of those bikes that sticks in the memory — not just for its capabilities but also for its distinctive appearance. As part of the last generation of Husqvarna's older-style models, it combines rugged functionality with a design that feels solid and dependable — perfect for riders who appreciate a no-nonsense approach to off-road adventure.
The 510 TE's big-bore engine, with its 501 cc displacement, does not rev as quickly as more modern bikes, but that is actually a plus for those long days on the trail. It delivers consistent and usable power that does not wear you out. This makes it an ideal companion for extended rides through challenging terrain where rider fatigue can be a real issue. The bike handles well offering a smoother and more tunable suspension system — thanks to its newer Kayaba forks, which were a noticeable upgrade from previous models.
What also makes the 510 TE stand out is its ability to tackle both tight, technical trails and more open routes with equal confidence. It may feel a bit heavy compared to smaller bikes, but once the trail opens up, the 510's power and stability shine. It is not overly intimidating in terms of power delivery, which makes it perfect for riders looking for a serious trail machine without overwhelming them with too much torque all at once.
Husqvarna CR 125
The Husqvarna CR 125 is a lightweight powerhouse that has earned its place in motocross history. This 124 cc two-stroke is revered for its raw, engaging power, which makes it a go-to choice for riders who appreciate that classic two-stroke feel. The bike is loud and aggressive, but thanks to its precise handling, it offers a riding experience that feels connected to the ground.
The engine is a single-cylinder two-stroke, fitted with a Mikuni TMX38 carburetor and V-Force reed valve, giving it a responsive throttle and plenty of snap when you twist the grip. The bike's six-speed gearbox adds versatility, allowing riders to hit high speeds on straights and drop down gears for tight turns. It is an ideal bike for younger riders and those who love the thrill of a two-stroke's powerband. The exhaust note? A pure symphony for any motocross enthusiast.
What sets the CR 125 apart from other 125 cc bikes is its handling. The chrome-molybdenum steel frame is lightweight yet durable and offers excellent feedback from the trail or track. Reinforced in key areas, the frame ensures stability without sacrificing agility. The bike's braking system is another feature that stands out. With Brembo pumps and floating calipers combined with large daisy-shaped discs (260 mm in the front), the CR 125 offers strong and reliable stopping power. The Brembo setup ensures that riders can confidently control the bike — even in challenging conditions.
Husqvarna TC 250
The Husqvarna TC 250 earns is one of the coolest looking dirt bikes in the motocross scene. Its sleek design is paired with Swedish-inspired graphics, which gives it an edge, but it is not just a pretty face — the performance matches up. The in-mold graphics not only look great but are built to last — even under the harsh conditions that motocross riders face.
Its 250 cc two-stroke engine is known for delivering impressive torque, which makes it a top contender in its class. The bike is fitted with an advanced Keihin EFI system that keeps performance steady by constantly adjusting the air/fuel mixture for optimal efficiency. Add to that an electric starter, and you have got a machine that is as user-friendly as it is powerful. No more messing with kickstarts in tough situations.
Weighing in at just under 220 lbs without fuel, the TC 250 remains light and nimble on the track. This weight reduction is made possible by the high tech, chromium molybdenum frame and aluminum-reinforced polyamide subframe. These materials offer strength and durability without the bulk, which allows for better cornering and handling. The wide Pro Taper handlebar and well-designed ergonomics provide riders with the control and comfort needed for long days on the track.
Husqvarna FE 350
The Husqvarna FE 350 is one of those bikes that strikes a perfect balance between power and handling, which is why it stands out in the enduro scene. The clean lines and minimalistic yet bold bodywork exude simplicity while hinting at its serious capabilities on the trail.
A lot of its appeal comes from the details. The aluminum-reinforced polyamide subframe adds a sleek and functional look while maintaining durability and lightweight flexibility. The WP XACT front and rear suspension ensure the bike maintains smooth handling, even on the roughest terrain. Not to mention the new die-cast aluminum swingarm, which not only improves durability but also looks pretty sharp with its clean edges and efficient design.
Under the hood, the FE 350 is powered by a 350 cm³ one-cylinder, four-stroke engine, making it a beast in terms of torque and power. The positioning of the engine inside the new frame helps centralize mass, which improves the overall balance. The engine is supported by a six-speed transmission and a compression ratio of 13.7:1, giving the bike a controlled yet robust output that makes it a top choice for enduro riders. All of these features contribute to the Husqvarna FE 350's reputation as a machine that is as good to look at as it is to ride. It is cool, versatile, and built for performance.