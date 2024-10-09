10 Of The Coolest Looking Husqvarna Motorcycles & Dirt Bikes Ever Made

Husqvarna – or Husky, as it is affectionately called — has a long and unexpected history. Starting as a firearms manufacturer back in 1689, Husqvarna adapted through the centuries and produced everything from sewing machines to household appliances. The company's shift to motorcycles came in 1903, and bikes have been an important part of the company's product line ever since, even as the company's ownership changed and motorcycle production moved to Austria.

Husqvarna motorcycles are renowned for their lightweight frames, compact design, and efficient engines. The engineers behind the brand have always prioritized making bikes that are agile and easy to handle without sacrificing power or performance. These design choices have made Husqvarna a favorite in the world of both street and off-road motorcycles. In the world of motocross and enduro racing, they have built a legacy with riders like Torsten Hallman and even Steve McQueen, making the brand a household name in the '60s and '70s.

From the legendary Silverpilen to modern machines like the Norden 901, everything you should know about Husqvarna motorcycles revolves around their dedication to both heritage and innovation. Join us in honoring Husqvarna's legacy by showcasing 10 of the coolest motorcycles and dirt bikes they've ever produced.

