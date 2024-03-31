10 Unique Adventure Motorcycles That Might Tempt You To Trade In Your Cruiser

The GS lineup has been around for over four decades, since the introduction of the R 80 G/S in 1980. BMW's R 1300 GS is a new adventure bike for the 2024 model year, boasting less weight, a new suspension setup, and a boxer engine, compared to its predecessors. Its 1,300 cc two-cylinder engine produces 145 hp and 110 lb-ft of torque, making it the most powerful BMW boxer engine. Besides the performance increase, the 2024 R 1300 GS is more compact than its predecessors thanks to a new camshaft drive arrangement and the relocated gearbox under the engine. It definitely seems like a worthy successor to the BMW R 1250 GS and R 1200 GS, which many still feel is the ultimate adventure motorcycle.

BMW added a new dynamic front and rear suspension system, making the R 1300 GS stiffer, while still allowing the rider to traverse a wide variety of terrains. This GS also ups the number of standard riding modes from three to four — Rain, Road, Eco, and Enduro. These riding modes adjust to the characteristics of most on-road and off-road conditions.

In addition, the GS has a plethora of safety features, including a new Riding Assistant option, which features front collision warning, active cruise control, and lane change warning. For all these upgrades, BMW charges a starting price of $18,895. However, with optional extras like the Style Option 719, Premium Package, forged enduro wheels, LED fog lights, top case carrier, and double silencer, the price can quickly get to $30,000.