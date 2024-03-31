10 Unique Adventure Motorcycles That Might Tempt You To Trade In Your Cruiser
Adventure motorcycles are like the Swiss Army knives of the motorcycle world. They crave dirt, gravel, and open, less traveled roads, with rugged designs built to conquer any terrain from smooth pavement to winding mountain trails, whether you're crossing continents or exploring hidden waterfalls. Typically, motorcycles like this have long travel suspension, which soaks up bumps like a champ and instills confidence when you're going through off-road sections. Their commanding, upright sitting position also offers excellent control and visibility, which makes tougher environments safer and more manageable. And no, they aren't the same thing as touring bikes — those are different.
Besides battling the elements, adventure motorcycles are surprisingly comfortable for long journeys. They offer wind protection, ample storage space, and creature comforts like cruise control. Below, we explore a range of cool motorcycles that inspire a sense of adventure at a wide variety of prices, from brand-new models like the Moto Guzzi V100 Stelvio to exciting middleweight contenders like the CFMoto 450MT and more.
BMW R 1300 GS
The GS lineup has been around for over four decades, since the introduction of the R 80 G/S in 1980. BMW's R 1300 GS is a new adventure bike for the 2024 model year, boasting less weight, a new suspension setup, and a boxer engine, compared to its predecessors. Its 1,300 cc two-cylinder engine produces 145 hp and 110 lb-ft of torque, making it the most powerful BMW boxer engine. Besides the performance increase, the 2024 R 1300 GS is more compact than its predecessors thanks to a new camshaft drive arrangement and the relocated gearbox under the engine. It definitely seems like a worthy successor to the BMW R 1250 GS and R 1200 GS, which many still feel is the ultimate adventure motorcycle.
BMW added a new dynamic front and rear suspension system, making the R 1300 GS stiffer, while still allowing the rider to traverse a wide variety of terrains. This GS also ups the number of standard riding modes from three to four — Rain, Road, Eco, and Enduro. These riding modes adjust to the characteristics of most on-road and off-road conditions.
In addition, the GS has a plethora of safety features, including a new Riding Assistant option, which features front collision warning, active cruise control, and lane change warning. For all these upgrades, BMW charges a starting price of $18,895. However, with optional extras like the Style Option 719, Premium Package, forged enduro wheels, LED fog lights, top case carrier, and double silencer, the price can quickly get to $30,000.
CFMoto 450MT
CFMoto unveiled the 450MT in 2023, promising a unique entry into the middleweight adventure bike segment. The 450MT uses a 449-cc parallel-twin engine producing 43.6 hp at 8,500 rpm and 32.5 lb-ft of torque at 6,250 rpm. Despite having lower performance than most larger bikes, the 450MT weighs 385.8 pounds without fluids, making it lighter than most adventure motorcycles. CFMoto uses a steel tube frame and adjustable KYB front and rear suspension. At the front, the 450MT uses 1.6-inch upside-down forks, while the rear gets a multilink mono shock. The entire setup, coupled with the 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wheels, helps give the 450MT 8.7 inches of ground clearance and 7.9 inches of travel.
In addition to its performance capabilities, the CFMoto 450MT has plenty of standard features, including a rear rack, wrap-around handguards, a slipper clutch, and an adjustable windscreen. Furthermore, the 450MT has the Bosch dual-channel ABS and traction control systems, which the rider can disengage from the curved 5-inch TFT display. While CFMoto has yet to reveal the price or availability of the 450MT in the U.S., its 450NK and 450SS motorcycles, which share the same engine, have starting prices of $5,399 and $5,699, respectively.
Ducati DesertX
Ducati showcased the DesertX project at the 2019 EICMA trade show, generating a positive reaction from riders across the world. The DesertX production model was released in late 2021, showcasing a modern take on the '80s Enduro motorcycles. It has three macro elements: a windshield that flows to the double headlights, the saddle, and uniquely shaped side shields and tank. Like with most Ducati bikes, the DesertX has a steel trellis frame which works with Kayaba's long travel suspension for a great off-roading experience.
At the front, the DesertX has 1.8-inch upside-down Kayaba forks, offering 9.06 inches of travel. The rear Kayaba mono-shock also works perfectly with the aluminum swingarm, offering 8.66 inches of rear wheel travel. Both front and rear Kayaba suspension systems offer preload, rebound, and compression adjustments, giving the rider the ideal balance of safety and feeling on any surface. For a great adventure experience, the DesertX gets 21-inch front and 18-inch rear tires, giving it 9.8 inches of ground clearance.
The DesertX shares its 937-cc liquid-cooled engine with the Monster, Hypermotard, Multistrada V2, and the bold and stylish Supersport 950. This powertrain produces 110 hp at 9,250 rpm and 67.9 lb-ft of torque at 6,500 rpm, allowing riders to tackle most routes with confidence. In addition, the DesertX has a selection of electronic systems, including six riding modes, Bosch IMU, a high-resolution 5-inch TFT display with Ducati multimedia system, and a full LED lighting system.
Harley Davidson Pan America 1250
Harley Davidson launched the Pan America 1250 in 2021. This was the brand's first take on adventure motorcycles, promising riders an explore-it-all machine. The Harley Davidson Pan America 1250 is a rugged adventure motorcycle with a cutting-edge design, a powerful Revolution Max engine, and a $19,999 starting price. The Revolution Max is a 1,250-cc liquid-cooled V-twin with 150 hp and 94 lb-ft of torque. This engine promises flexible and engaging performance, delivering low-speed throttle control and smooth low-end torque for off-roading.
Unlike most motorcycles, the Pan America 1250 doesn't have a traditional frame. Instead, Harley Davidson bolts the front, mid, and tail sections to the powertrain, resulting in a stiff chassis and reducing the overall weight. The Pan America 1250 also gets an aluminum swingarm, helping reduce the unsprung weight. This helps Harley Davidson achieve a wet weight of 534 pounds on the Pan America 1250 and 559 pounds on the Pan America 1250 Special.
For off-road riding, Harley Davidson fitted the Pan America 1250 with passive front and rear suspension with adjustable compression, rebound, and preload damping. The Pan America 1250 has 1.85-inch upside-down Showa forks at the front and a Showa Piggyback reservoir shock at the rear, giving it 7.48 inches of suspension travel. As for the tires, the motorcycle rides on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear tires fitted around lightweight and strong-cast aluminum wheels. Additional features of the Pan America 1250 include five riding modes, a 6.8-inch TFT touchscreen, and cornering rider safety enhancements.
Honda Africa Twin
Honda detailed its plan to bring back the Africa Twin adventure motorcycle in 2016, continuing with its predecessor's "go anywhere" spirit. The revived bike was available in two variants: the Africa Twin and Africa Twin Adventure Sports. Both versions had a powerful 998 cc parallel-twin engine with a 270-degree phased crank and two transmission options: a DCT and a six-speed manual. This parallel twin engine produced 93.9 hp and 73 lb-ft of torque. For the 2020 model year, Honda upped the displacement to 1,084 cc, increasing the Africa Twin's output to 100.6 hp at 7,500 rpm and 77.4 lb-ft of torque at 6,250 rpm.
According to Honda, the power increase is noticeable from 2,500 rpm to the redline. Despite the larger displacement, the manual Africa Twin still weighs 510 pounds, and the DCT variants still weigh 535 pounds. For an elevated on and off-road experience, Honda uses a bolt-on aluminum subframe and swingarm, which improves the rigidity and the rider feel.
The Africa Twin is great for off-roading. It features Showa suspension as standard, boasting 1.77-inch upside-down shocks at the front and a Pro-Link Showa shock at the rear. This translates to 9.0 inches of travel at the front and 8.7 inches of travel at the rear for the Africa Twin and 8.3 inches and 7.9 inches of travel front and rear for the Africa Twin Adventure Sports.
In addition, the Africa Twin lineup boasts advanced engine and chassis management electronics. These systems offer four riding modes, two customizable user modes, wheelie control, and IMU-managed Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC). To enjoy these improvements, you have to part with at least $14,799 for the base Africa Twin or $17,599 for the Adventure Sports ES model.
Husqvarna Norden 901
At the 2019 EICMA show in Milan, Husqvarna unwrapped 10 thrilling models, including the Norden 901 concept. This was to be the brand's first adventure motorcycle, boasting a twin-cylinder engine and a distinctly modern design. After the show, Husqvarna confirmed production of the Norden 901, and the model hit dealer floors in 2021. Powering this modern adventure machine is KTM's 899-cc twin-cylinder engine with 105 hp at 8,000 rpm and 73.7 lb-ft of torque at 6,500 rpm.
In addition to its torquey motor, the Norden 901 uses a steel trellis frame suspended with fully adjustable WP Apex shocks. At the front, the Norden 901 uses 1.69-inch upside-down forks, offering 8.7 inches of travel. The rear uses a WP Apex mono-shock, which offers 8.5 inches of travel, as well as preload and rebound adjustability. Like most of its adventure rivals, the Norden 901 uses 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wheels wrapped in Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tires.
Husqvarna offers the Norden 901 with an array of components, including a quick shifter, three standard riding modes, cruise control, motorcycle traction control, and off-road ABS. All these features contribute to the 2024 Norden 901's starting price of $14,899, over $400 more than the 2023 model.
KTM 1290 Super Adventure
KTM's 1290 Super Adventure is the brand's flagship adventure motorcycle, and it is available in two configurations: Super Adventure S and Super Adventure R. The 1290 Super Adventure competes with bikes like the Ducati Multistrada V4 and the BMW R 1300 GS. Like these bikes, it uses an over 1,000 cc engine — a 1,301 cc LC8 V-twin with 160 hp at 9,000 rpm and 102 lb-ft of torque at 6,500 rpm. These performance figures help put the Super Adventure near the top of the adventure bike ladder, outperforming the 145 hp R 1300 GS and keeping up with the 170 hp Multistrada V4.
In addition to its performance, the Super Adventure lineup uses a chromoly steel frame, which shifts the steering head back and tilts the engine forward to concentrate more mass over the front wheel. This setup is supported by WP Apex semi-active suspension in the Super Adventure S, which can adapt to the three riding modes: Street, Sport, and Comfort. KTM also offers optional Auto, Off-road, and Advanced riding modes.
On the Super Adventure R, KTM opts for a WP Xplor suspension, which increases ground clearance to 9.5 inches and travel to 8.7 inches. The Super Adventure R also gets 21-inch front and 18-inch rear Alpina aluminum-spoked wheels, wrapped in Bridgestone AX41 tires. Both Super Adventure models feature a Bosch 6D sensor which influences their behavior, and settings like ABS, ride modes, stability control, and traction control. Despite having minor tweaks to cater to different riders, both versions have the same starting price of $20,999.
Moto Guzzi V100 Stelvio
The V100 Stelvio is Moto Guzzi's take on a modern Stelvio, ditching the 1,200-cc air-cooled engine of its predecessor for a compact 1,042 cc liquid-cooled V-twin engine. The 2024 model shares its engine with the V100 Mandello, and both produce 115 hp and 77.4 lb-ft of torque. The V100 Stelvio also shares features like cornering ABS, cruise control, and traction control with the Mandello. However, Moto Guzzi's adventure bike retains some unique stylistic and technical features, including the shaft final drive and 90-degree V-shaped engine.
It also has exclusive features, like five riding modes: Strada, Sport, Pioggia, Turismo, and Off-road. These modes affect traction control and ABS cornering, and the rider can also tweak their parameters from the 5-inch TFT display. The V100 Stelvio uses a trellis frame and adopts the Mandello's engine as a stressed member architecture. This makes room for 19-inch and 17-inch front and rear cross-spoke wheels, wrapped in Michelin Anakee Adventure tires.
Unlike most adventure bikes, the V100 Stelvio doesn't have a semi-active suspension. Instead, it features 1.8-inch Sachs upside-down front forks with 6.7 inches of travel and an adjustable KYB rear shock. The 2024 V100 Stelvio lineup features two options: the Stelvio and PFF Rider Assistance Solution. The latter offers more advanced technological solutions, including 4D radar technology for a wider field of vision, forward collision warning, lane change assist, blind spot information system, and adaptive cruise control.
MV Agusta Lucky Explorer 9.5
MV Agusta is famous for creating unique, fast, luxurious, and expensive motorcycles, and now the company is offering an adventure motorcycle for the first time. The Lucky Explorer 9.5 has a double cradle steel frame, a removable rear subframe, and a single die-cast aluminum swingarm, aiming for the perfect balance of stiffness and strength for enjoyable on and off-road riding. To power the motorcycle, MV Agusta opted for the 931 cc three-cylinder engine. This liquid-cooled engine pairs with an easy-access removable six-speed gearbox and produces 123 hp at 10,000 rpm and 75 lb-ft of torque at 7,000 rpm.
The engine also boasts a low inertia counter-rotating crankshaft and double overhead camshafts for improved riding dynamics. Like most adventure bikes, the Lucky Explorer has fairings and a windshield for superior wind protection. MV Agusta also incorporated heat deflectors to protect the rider from the engine's hot air.
In true MV Agusta fashion, the Lucky Explorer 9.5 has an iconic front profile with dual headlights, helping it instantly stand out in the sea of adventure motorcycles. The bike also boasts new electronics, including a 7-inch TFT display with anti-reflection and anti-glare treatment, along with full LED lighting, CAN Bus sealed handlebar controls, and cruise control.
Yamaha Ténéré 700
Yamaha introduced the Ténéré 700 in 2019, and since then, it has become one of the go-to middleweight adventure bikes thanks to its versatile chassis and torque-rich engine. For serious dirt riding, the Ténéré 700 features a long travel suspension with 1.68-inch upside-down forks at the front boasting 8.3 inches of travel. At the rear, Yamaha fits a linkage-type shock with 7.9 inches of travel. This shock has a remote preload adjuster, allowing the rider to finely tune for different riding conditions.
The T7 shares its engine with the MT-07 naked motorcycle, a 689-cc fuel-injected parallel-twin engine with smooth power delivery. This parallel twin engine boasts Yamaha's Cross Plane Crankshaft concept, which can be traced back to the XTZ759 Dakar dominating race bikes. Its 270-degree crank provides linear torque development and helps make the engine compact, giving the rider better off-road confidence.
Yamaha also gave the T7 with dirt-ready spoked wheels, which can mount 21-inch front and 18-inch rear tires. For the 2024 model year, Yamaha added three modes of selectable ABS, a 5-inch color TFT display, Y-Connect smartphone connectivity, and quick shifter capability. However, these improvements increase the T7's starting price to $10,799, $300 higher than the 2023's $10,499 starting price.