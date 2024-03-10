What Makes The BMW R1200GS An Ultimate Adventure Motorcycle

Adventure touring motorcycles take the best of sports bikes and dirt bikes and combine them into a single machine that can theoretically go anywhere. An adventure bike can easily transition from smooth asphalt highways to rocky dirt roads without breaking a sweat. This versatility has been very appealing to motorcycle riders. It shouldn't come as a surprise that they're popular among communities of riders that have always associated two-wheeled vehicles with their freedom.

There are a lot of different adventure bike options out there for those who are interested, but few have managed to match the long-standing popularity of the BMW R1200GS. The company has a sterling reputation for making some of the best quality bikes on the market, ever since BMW released its first motorcycle over 100 years ago. This certainly isn't one of the fastest BMW motorcycles ever built, but the R1200GS combines the manufacturer's famous engineering with an all-terrain design that has proven it stands the test of time.

Those who aren't familiar with it might be wondering what it is about the R1200GS that has made it so compelling to adventure motorcycle lovers for so long. To understand that, you have to learn a little bit about the bike itself. Here's a quick breakdown of its specs and a look at the machine that many consider to be the ultimate adventure motorcycle.