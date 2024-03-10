What Makes The BMW R1200GS An Ultimate Adventure Motorcycle
Adventure touring motorcycles take the best of sports bikes and dirt bikes and combine them into a single machine that can theoretically go anywhere. An adventure bike can easily transition from smooth asphalt highways to rocky dirt roads without breaking a sweat. This versatility has been very appealing to motorcycle riders. It shouldn't come as a surprise that they're popular among communities of riders that have always associated two-wheeled vehicles with their freedom.
There are a lot of different adventure bike options out there for those who are interested, but few have managed to match the long-standing popularity of the BMW R1200GS. The company has a sterling reputation for making some of the best quality bikes on the market, ever since BMW released its first motorcycle over 100 years ago. This certainly isn't one of the fastest BMW motorcycles ever built, but the R1200GS combines the manufacturer's famous engineering with an all-terrain design that has proven it stands the test of time.
Those who aren't familiar with it might be wondering what it is about the R1200GS that has made it so compelling to adventure motorcycle lovers for so long. To understand that, you have to learn a little bit about the bike itself. Here's a quick breakdown of its specs and a look at the machine that many consider to be the ultimate adventure motorcycle.
Models and specs
There have been several iterations of the BMW GS motorcycles over the years, but there have only been two major R1200GS models. There was the original R1200GS, which debuted in 2004 and ran until 2012. This bike had a 1200cc boxer motor that phased out the previous R1150 series, the R1200C cruisers, and the K1200RS. It had a 73mm stroke, 1,170cc displacement, and got up to 98 horsepower at 7,000 RPM.
Then there was the larger R1200GS Adventure, which ran from 2005-2013. This had the same motor and chassis, but there were a few minor differences mostly related to the vehicle's size. The Adventure was about an inch taller, wider, and longer than the original, with an extra 0.8-inches in suspension travel and ground clearance. It also had an extra 18 pounds of carrying capacity. Models manufactured after 2008 also allowed riders to adjust the chassis and suspension while riding in order to adapt to road conditions on the fly.
Both of these models were later upgraded to liquid-cooled versions, which had a revamped boxer motor capable of hitting 125 horsepower. According to BMW Motorrad, these models also enjoyed "increased ride stability and ride precision thanks to the semi-active Dynamic ESA suspension." It also allowed the rider to choose between five different riding modes.
BMW continued to manufacture these bikes until 2019. It was at this point when BMW finally phased out the 1200 engine size in favor of the newer R1250GS, and is still being sold today.
Appearances in popular culture
Some of the BMW R1200GS's popularity is undoubtedly due to its appearances in the media. A TV series called "Long Way Round" came out in 2004, which featured actor Ewan McGregor and British television presenter Charley Boorman. These two celebrities took a pair of the R1150GS models and rode from London to New York by way of Europe, Asia, and Alaska. While they didn't ride the 1200cc itself, this almost certainly brought attention to the slightly more powerful model when it was released that same year.
In fact, McGregor and Boorman did a follow-up series in 2007 called "Long Way Down." This time, they took the actual R1200GS all the way from John o' Groats in the northern tip of Scotland all the way to Cape Agulhas in South Africa.
Watching a couple of well-known figures literally ride a motorcycle across the world is a pretty powerful selling point. Using these bikes to cross icy tundra and the brutal Saharan desert is bound to catch the attention of adventure lovers. It's more than likely that these two documentary series added significantly to the popularity of the BMW R1200GS.
They weren't the only celebrities to ride the bike either. "Rush" drummer Neil Peart also reportedly owned one of these adventure bikes, and featured it prominently in his autobiographical book "Roadshow Landscape with Drums: A Concert Tour By Motorcycle."
Reviews of the R1200GS
To really understand why the BMW R1200GS is so beloved, it's best to take a look at some of the reviews from people who've spent some time riding one. Specs and fame are all well and good, but the best advice comes from someone whos spent some time in the saddle.
MCN reviewed the 2017-2018 version of the bike. They claimed that it was "one of the best adventure bikes around when launched." They praised the bike for its vast range of equipment options and claimed that it was reliable and incredibly well built, which made it an especially good option for people looking to buy a used bike.
Spencer Grey of Adventure Bike Rider did a piece on the R1200GS Adventure back in 2021: He rode it for a year and put 5,000 miles on it before writing his review. He claimed that he was hesitant to buy into the hype that had been built around the bike following the two "Long Way" documentaries, but ultimately stated he now understood what all the fuss was about. He liked the engine power and handling, and paid particular compliments to its off-road performance. His only complaint was that the stock seat was a bit heavy for serious off-road use.
YouTuber FTA Adventures took it even further: He did a long-term, 100,000-mile review of the 2015 R1200GS. His review went over the maintenance he performed, which was fairly standard for the lifespan of a bike with this many miles, and explained that he enjoyed the weight and handling of the bike. Several of the bike's features that he enjoyed were the cruise control, tire pressure monitor, and storage.
Why the R1200GS is beloved
The BMW R1200GS has been one of the most widely known adventure motorcycles on the market for over a decade — evidently for good reason. Sure, these bikes owe some of their popularity to their time in the limelight when McGregor and Boorman showcased their all-terrain capabilities as they crossed the globe, but their reputation is built on more than hype alone.
The specs are comparable to other popular dual-sport motorcycles like the KTM 1190 Adventure R, and reviewers across the board agree that its power, handling, comfort, build quality, and reliability are all top-tier. Some don't like its heavier weight, but there are just as many others who seem to prefer it.
The main issue that most people seem to have with the R1200GS has nothing to do with the bike's design, and everything to do with its price. BMW isn't exactly known for making budget machines, and the company's adventure bikes are no exception. There are very few BMW motorcycles that most people are likely to be able to afford. Then again, if you want the best, it shouldn't be too much of a surprise when you have to pay for it.