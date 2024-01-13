5 Of The Fastest BMW Motorcycles Ever Built

BMW is probably known to most people as the manufacturer of luxury cars and SUVs that took control of the Mini brand in 1996, but BMW began making motorcycles in 1923, five years before it produced its first four-wheeled vehicle. That bike, the R 32, was designed by Max Friz and exhibited at that year's Berlin Motor Show.

It featured a twin-cylinder "boxer" engine and a direct driveshaft with a universal joint, both features that are still integral elements of current BMW motorcycles. The R32 had an 8.5 horsepower motor and could only manage a top speed of 95 km/h (about 59 mph), but some of BMW's modern bikes are speed demons that race in the FIM Superbike and Endurance racing World Championships.

That racing pedigree has inspired the design and manufacture of many pavement-scorching BMW two-wheelers over the years. Here are five of the fastest motorcycles BMW has made in its 101 years in the business.