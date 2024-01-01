How One Man's Vision Lead To One Of BMW's Greatest Motorcycles The R90S

It's intriguing to think just how much we owe to individual creatives, and how much they, in turn, may owe to pure luck or happenstance. If Isaac Newton hadn't witnessed that falling apple (supposedly in 1666), for instance, he may never have developed his law of universal gravitation. If a Marine hadn't been dissatisfied with BMW's motorcycle lineup around three centuries later, the brand may never have brought the world the R90S.

It's a dilemma that businesses of all shapes and sizes all around the world face on a daily basis: falling profits. When a brand is making money, it's crucial to maintain that momentum by continuing to deliver what customers seek. When it isn't, it's just as vital to quickly ascertain what it is that needs to change — what they should be offering that they currently aren't. The latter is exactly the situation BMW's motorcycle division found itself in when the 1970s rolled around.

Here's the story of that turbulent time in BMW's two-wheeled history, and the executive who spearheaded the creation of the iconic motorcycle, a sleek and nicely-designed BMW.