Everything To Know About Harley-Davidson Pan America Motorcycles

The image that most people have of a Harley-Davidson motorcycle is usually the lusciously loud, chromed, beefy Wide Glide or Fat Boy ridden by rough-and-tumble outlaw bikers (or weekend warriors who want to portray them). But that image needs to be readjusted, as in early 2021, the all-American cruiser maker got into the adventure motorcycle game with the Pan America.

An adventure bike (also known as an ADV) is a street-legal version of an enduro-style off-road dirt bike that can not only be ridden comfortably for long distances on asphalt paved streets but along rutted trails and up steep inclines made up of loose rock and dirt — not an easy feat to accomplish.

The first of these ADVs appeared in 1980 when BMW unleashed the R80 G/S, about a decade before the term "adventure bike" was invented. The G/S stands for Gelände/Straße (roughly "ground" and "street"), referring to its ability to ride perfectly fine in both environments.

Perhaps contributing to adventure biking's popularity over the last twenty years started when acclaimed actor Ewan McGregor and his friend and fellow actor Charlie Boorman set out on the first of three globetrotting motorcycle rides covering more than 46,000 miles and dozens of countries. Each season of the well-received docu-series probably made a lot of people want to go the long way just about everywhere.