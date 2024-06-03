Husqvarna 701 Supermoto Vs. FS 450: What's The Difference Between These Motorcycles?

While it might not be a household name in the United States, Husqvarna is a long-running motorcycle manufacturer. Its reputation has largely been made overseas, but you can pick up the motorcycles in the U.S., and there are plenty of picks to choose from. Two that might've caught your attention are the 701 Supermoto and FS 450. From a quick glance, the engine differences might have you thinking the two aren't all that alike, but the pair of bikes have quite a few similarities.

As the numbers in the names might suggest, the 701 Supermoto has a 693cc engine while the FS 450 has a much more modest 450cc motor. Keep in mind this isn't the be-all end-all for performance and power, but generally, it's a good indicator. Typically, new riders stick with the lower displacement engines to start, but that doesn't mean you can't jump straight to the bigger engine if you're willing to put in the time and effort to learn. That said, these bikes are tailored toward seasoned riders. Despite the engine differences, they are priced similarly, which could lead to comparisons. The FS 450's MSRP begins at $11,999 while the 701 Supermoto starts at $12,999.