Is Kawasaki's Ninja H2R Street Legal In The US? Everything You Need To Know

You won't see Max Verstappen barreling down the highway in Red Bull's RB20, as much of a spectacle as that would be. Why? Because it's safest when vehicles stay in their own milieu, and in environments they're equipped for. Roads, generally speaking, are for convenient and safe transport from A to B, which is why the rules of the road, particularly with regard to speed, can be so stringent.

As frustrating and costly as it always is to be on the receiving end of a speeding ticket, speed limits can be important factors in keeping drivers and passengers out of danger on the roads. The "gentleman's agreement" of late 1999 saw motorcycle companies unofficially agree to limit the speed of new road bikes to 186 mph. But it's not just speed that keeps racing machines confined to the tracks. Rules regarding emissions standards (such as the Clean Air Act), as well as noise emissions, and minimum equipment levels, are just some of the factors that can render a vehicle illegal to drive on public roads. The formidable Kawasaki Ninja H2R is a sports bike that, at a glance, makes you wonder if it could possibly ever be street legal.

Let's take a look at the legal regulations regarding this powerful machine, in state and federal terms, to determine why it's not legal for use on public roads.