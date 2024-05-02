What Does CC Mean With Motorcycles?

If you've ever looked at any motorcycle's specifications for any reason (or even some four-wheeled vehicles), you've likely come across numbers like 50cc, 125cc, and so on. But what do those numbers actually mean, and why are they important enough to be mentioned by every major motorcycle brand?

In literal terms, cc is short for the "cubic capacity" of an engine — often ranging from 50 up to 6,300 ccs in two-wheeled vehicles. This cubic capacity correlates to the engine's overall volume as shared between all of its cylinders, but it's also the sum of each individual cylinder's cc value. For example, a two-cylinder engine touting 50ccs means each cylinder is 25ccs. This capacity can then help determine an engine's overall power and torque, as well as mileage.

If you want to figure out an engine's capacity in liters, that's also fairly easy when you look at its cc value. Simply divide an engine's ccs (the engine, not individual cylinders) by 1,000, and you'll have the volume in liters. So something like a 50cc engine equates to 0.05 liters, a 125cc engine is 0.125 liters, etc.