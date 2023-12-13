How Fast Are 50cc And 125cc Motorcycles?
If you're looking to get your first motorcycle or are considering getting an introductory bike for someone you know, you've likely looked at some of the 50cc and 125cc options on the market. With such a wide array of different motorcycle brands and models, there's a ton to choose from, with cc being a large determining factor in speed and power.
When it comes to two-wheelers, "cc" represents cubic capacity, which is measured in cubic centimeters and refers to an engine's volume. Cubic capacity determines things like horsepower and torque, so more cc will typically mean that the bike has more power and is able to reach faster speeds.
Naturally, this means that a 125cc motorcycle or scooter will be able to attain faster speeds than a two-wheeler that is only 50cc. How much faster, however, is usually the number one question, with the answer being a bit more variable than just a flat number.
How fast can 50cc motorcycles go?
50cc motorcycles can reach top speeds of up to around 30 miles per hour with a restricted engine. That said, the exact top speed will be determined by the precise brand and model of the bike, with some 50cc motorcycles going up to 40 miles per hour.
Some 50cc motorcycle or scooter engines are restricted to limit their speed but can be bypassed by a licensed motorcycle mechanic to increase speeds slightly. Keep in mind this won't be a massive increase and likely won't exceed more than 10 miles per hour. Most states have specific laws surrounding operating a motorcycle or scooter, so make sure to check your state laws to see whether you can do this to your 50cc bike.
50cc bikes are typically smaller, lightweight choices and are great for zipping around a small town or city, where typical vehicle speeds seldom exceed 30 miles per hour. However, they may not be ideal for open roads or highways due to their limitations.
Though older 50cc motorcycles, like the Honda RC116 from the 1960s, could hit top speeds of over 100 miles per hour, these types of high-speed 50cc bikes are no longer manufactured commercially, though it is possible to find some of these older vintage bikes used.
How fast can 125cc motorcycles go?
125cc motorcycles can reach top speeds of around 60 miles per hour, with some of the fastest bikes reaching speeds of around 70 miles per hour. The make and model of the bike will largely determine the top speed.
Unlike their 50cc counterparts, 125cc motorcycles typically require a license depending on which state you live in — as most states have what is called a 50cc and under laws dictating whether a motorcycle license is required to operate the bike. 125cc bikes are better in suburban or rural areas, where roads and trips may be longer, or in places where the speed limit is higher.
These motorcycles are good introductory bikes, as the limited speed (relative to 400-600cc motorcycles) makes them easier to handle and fix bad habits before graduating to a more powerful bike. That said, extra precaution and care should be taken when operating a 125cc bike, as its higher speeds demand respect while on the road.