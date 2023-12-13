How Fast Are 50cc And 125cc Motorcycles?

If you're looking to get your first motorcycle or are considering getting an introductory bike for someone you know, you've likely looked at some of the 50cc and 125cc options on the market. With such a wide array of different motorcycle brands and models, there's a ton to choose from, with cc being a large determining factor in speed and power.

When it comes to two-wheelers, "cc" represents cubic capacity, which is measured in cubic centimeters and refers to an engine's volume. Cubic capacity determines things like horsepower and torque, so more cc will typically mean that the bike has more power and is able to reach faster speeds.

Naturally, this means that a 125cc motorcycle or scooter will be able to attain faster speeds than a two-wheeler that is only 50cc. How much faster, however, is usually the number one question, with the answer being a bit more variable than just a flat number.