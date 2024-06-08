Is Husqvarna's Svartpilen 401 A Good Bike For Beginners? Here's What You Need To Know

Price is a huge factor in determining whether something's a beginner bike or not. People tend not to like spending large amounts of cash on a hobby they could potentially end up not liking, and the Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 MSRP begins at $5,899. There are cheaper bikes out there, but the performance on display here goes a long way toward helping this motorcycle become worthy of the price tag. In a four out of five-star review of the bike, Motorcycle News (MCN) points out the lower seat makes it more accessible to riders and calls it "one of the best specced bikes in its class."

Gas mileage doesn't appear to be any concern with the bike either, as MCN says it can get up to 83 mpg. Husqvarna explains the single-cylinder engine is designed to drop weight from previous generations while being larger in displacement. On top of that, the Easy Shift function exists to make gear changes simple as they can be, a nice bonus for new riders. Women riders are in luck too, as Cycle World lists it as one of the best beginner bikes for women.

The Svartpilen comes equipped with ABS as an additional safety feature that can really come in handy while braking. The motorcycle's weight without fuel is 350 lbs, so it leans more toward the lightweight side of things compared with many other bikes, something expected in this range.