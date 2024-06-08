Is Husqvarna's Svartpilen 401 A Good Bike For Beginners? Here's What You Need To Know
All of the major motorcycle brands have picks for beginner bikes, but it can be tough to pinpoint exactly what those are if you don't know what you're looking for. Many factors come into play for beginner motorcycles, and you'll typically be looking for a low displacement engine, something lightweight and easy to control, and perhaps most of all, affordable.
The Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 checks those boxes, and from that alone it's easy to say this a bike fit for new riders — and it's one of the best Husqvarna motorcycles ever made. The trouble is other bikes in the price range that could end up being better purchases for you. Things like the Kawasaki Ninja 400 are in that same range for not only price but performance. If you're looking for something that provides the most bang for your buck, the Svartpilen 401 might not be the clear-cut winner. A more in-depth explanation of how this bike was determined to be a good bike for beginners can be found at the end.
Why is the Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 a good starter bike?
Price is a huge factor in determining whether something's a beginner bike or not. People tend not to like spending large amounts of cash on a hobby they could potentially end up not liking, and the Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 MSRP begins at $5,899. There are cheaper bikes out there, but the performance on display here goes a long way toward helping this motorcycle become worthy of the price tag. In a four out of five-star review of the bike, Motorcycle News (MCN) points out the lower seat makes it more accessible to riders and calls it "one of the best specced bikes in its class."
Gas mileage doesn't appear to be any concern with the bike either, as MCN says it can get up to 83 mpg. Husqvarna explains the single-cylinder engine is designed to drop weight from previous generations while being larger in displacement. On top of that, the Easy Shift function exists to make gear changes simple as they can be, a nice bonus for new riders. Women riders are in luck too, as Cycle World lists it as one of the best beginner bikes for women.
The Svartpilen comes equipped with ABS as an additional safety feature that can really come in handy while braking. The motorcycle's weight without fuel is 350 lbs, so it leans more toward the lightweight side of things compared with many other bikes, something expected in this range.
Are there alternatives ot the Husqvarna Svartpilen 401?
At the $6,000 price range with 400cc engines we have some competitors to the Svartpilen 401. The Kawasaki Ninja 400, another decent starter bike, is one that comes to mind right away. MSRP for the Ninja begins at $5,299, and if you want to match the Svartpilen's ABS functionality, the price goes up to $5,699. No matter the case, the retail price is lower, and the 399cc engine is comparable. Rider Magazine calls the Ninja 400 a "sensible, beginner-friendly" motorcycle, so it's a good alternative if you're looking for one.
Yamaha's YZF-R3 is another solid bike for beginners, but you're losing a lot of engine displacement by dropping down to 321cc. MSRP begins at $5,499 so it's still a cheaper option than the Svartpilen 401, making both it and the Ninja appealing to budget-conscious first riders. Cycle World is a fan of both the Ninja 400 and YZF-R3, so you have many viable options to pick for a starter bike.
How was this conclusion reached?
Reputable sources like MCN and Cycle World have many positive things to say about the Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 when it comes to new riders, so there should be no worries if this is the bike you have your sights set on. If the Svartpilen isn't what you're looking for, or if you're having a hard time tracking one down, you also have a few worthy alternatives in the Ninja 400 and YZF-R3. A concern you may have is Husqvarna not being a household name, but you can rest assured it's still a solid motorcycle manufacturer.
Beginner bikes share several characteristics such as affordability, lightweight builds, and easy handling. The Svartpilen 401 hits on all three of those factors, but it's not necessarily the best in its class with all three. There are more affordable bikes, there are lighter bikes, and you might find some others to be more comfortable and easy to handle. If you can manage to get a test ride in before a purchase, it can make a world of difference.