5 Cheaper Leaf Blowers That Outshine Milwaukee's In Value
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Milwaukee offers a few quality outdoor power tools among its larger catalog. This makes it a brand users can lean on to support both home improvement projects and yard cleanup. There are plenty of things going for it that make Milwaukee a brand tool users frequently love, but price isn't always one of them. Milwaukee equipment is often powerful and delivers long-lasting performance, and these qualities come with at least a slight premium.
Take, for example, the Milwaukee M18 Fuel Blower (Model number 3017-20). It's not Milwaukee's most powerful option (for that, you'd want to look to its backpack-worn alternative), but it offers plenty of power and more than enough versatility to handle both residential cleanup tasks and routine professional use, too. The tool produces 54 dB, lower than other options in the Milwaukee catalog, for a bit of added ear-saving quality. It also delivers 500 CFM and 120 mph airflow and a 12.2 N blowing force. The tool is available at all the usual suspects, including Ace Hardware ($199), Acme Tools ($179), DoItBest ($185), and Home Depot ($179). The tool is a great option for existing Milwaukee users, but it's not the only choice on the market. These alternatives offer better value without sacrificing quality.
DeWalt 20V Max XR Leaf Blower Kit
In a comparison of the three major tool brands, we've found that Milwaukee barely edges out DeWalt, with Makita coming in a close third. But that's not a definitive ranking framework for each tool that the brands (or others) make. Case in point, the DeWalt 20V Max XR Leaf Blower offers a similar or even superior experience to its Milwaukee rival at a lower price. For $182 at Amazon, you'll get a kit variant of the tool, including a 5.0Ah battery and charger, providing a full set of equipment to support the tool's use for less than you'll pay at some outlets for a Milwaukee bare tool.
The blower features a 125 mph top speed, edging out the Milwaukee alternative by a small margin while coming in slightly lower than it in air flow rating with a 450 CFM figure. The tool features an axial fan design that boosts air output and runtime while offering a 62 dBA that's slightly higher than Milwaukee's. The tool also features a variable trigger and a speed lock to dial in the exact power output you require. The tool weighs 5.4 pounds and utilizes an underslung handle with a wrap design to help make the tool more maneuverable.
Atlas 80V Blower
Atlas is among Harbor Freight's in-house brands and offers significantly more power than the Milwaukee tool at a far lower price. It can be found at Harbor Freight for $75 and delivers 150 mph blowing speeds with a 605 CFM rating. This is a bare tool price, meaning you'll need a battery and charger. A standard charger and battery will run you roughly another $200, so a complete setup does boost the price up above the Milwaukee bare tool, but for new tool purchases that require power elements for either brand, you'll likely still come in lower with the Atlas alternative when considering the full setup from both.
The tool can clear over half an acre with a single battery charge, and it features a turbo nozzle that increases airspeed when dealing with heavier debris that requires more power. It utilizes a variable speed trigger and features a cruise control lever that allows the tool to be used one-handed. The tool weighs 4.6 pounds, making it very light for such a heavy-duty item. However, it also puts out 94.9 dB, so this tool won't win any sound awards. Adding some critical ear protection into the mix while working is therefore essential with this tool in your hand.
Echo X Series 56V eFORCE Leaf Blower
Echo is a well-known manufacturer of outdoor power tools, and the brand's X Series 56V eFORCE Leaf Blower is a solid option for users seeking a high-quality piece of gear at a reasonable price. The bare tool can be found at Acme Tools for $150 (Echo's MSRP for the solution), or at Home Depot for $269 and up in varying kit options.
The tool features a dual air intake that allows it to be used efficiently for either right- or left-handed operators, and it runs with a variable speed trigger for added versatility and control over the power output. The cruise control feature locks the throttle, providing a more comfortable grip on the tool without having to maintain your hold on the trigger. Importantly, it delivers higher output figures than the Milwaukee alternative at a better price.
The tool is rated for a top speed of 158 mph with a flow rate of 549 CFM. It delivers 17 N of power output while weighing in at 7.7 pounds with a 2.5Ah battery installed, making it a significant force producer that won't weigh you down as you move around the yard. The tool can run for up to 90 minutes or as long as three hours with a 5.0Ah battery, offering plenty of versatility in even large yards or job sites.
Ego Power+ 56V Leaf Blower Kit
Another critical name in outdoor power tools featuring battery operation rather than gasoline power, the Ego Power+ 56V Leaf Blower offers plenty of output at a great price. It's available at Amazon in a kit format for $169. The tool comes in three configurations, with its middle ground option (model number LB6151) offering 615 CFM with a top speed of 170 mph blowing force. The tool offers up to 75 minutes of runtime and delivers a variable speed trigger with a lock-on mode for more convenient use over lengthy clearance tasks.
The most expensive model in the range is on Amazon and costs $229 for the kit. This upgraded model delivers 180 mph blowing speeds and up to 670 CFM with its turbo mode engaged. The LB6151 model is more than capable of even in-depth clearance tasks, however, and offers a much lower price tag than the Milwaukee bare tool. It operates with a brushless motor for higher efficiency and solid durability while weighing in at 7.5 pounds. The tool creates 71 dB sound levels, which is notably higher than the specifically quiet operation of Milwaukee's blower, but far from the top end of the spectrum. It's also covered under a 5-year manufacturer's warranty, giving you plenty of life with the tool across multiple growing and lawn management seasons.
Ryobi 40V Whisper Series Leaf Blower Kit
Ryobi tools are frequently rated highly by users, although they aren't seen as pro-level in most instances. Even so, the clear blend of potent tool capability and low pricing makes Ryobi an option worth considering for everyday users. The Ryobi 40V Whisper Series Leaf Blower Kit can be found at Home Depot for $159 as a kit option. It comes with a 4.0Ah battery and a charger, and promises more power than a 25 cc gas blower. The unit can deliver over 75 minutes of runtime and produces 550 CFM maximum air flow volume, outpacing the Milwaukee tool in the process. It also has a turbo mode to support particularly dense blowing needs.
The tool produces 125 mph air speeds, matching Milwaukee's output in this regard, but it rings up significantly lower in price, especially considering the added power components that come in the kit. The blower is underscored by a 5-year manufacturer's warranty and a 3-year battery warranty to give all aspects of the purchase plenty of reliability over the long term. It utilizes a variable speed trigger and weighs 8.25 pounds with a rubberized handle for a comfortable grip.
Among the more surprising features of the tool is its noise rating. While most other high-powered implements produce significantly more volume than the Milwaukee blower, this Ryobi model produces just 59 dB, placing it in largely the same category while delivering more heft at a better price.
Methodology
All of these tools meet or surpass the output of the Milwaukee leaf blower. They are also all priced below the Milwaukee option, many with kit variants that remain under the bare tool cost from Milwaukee, giving users a cost-effective option to bring in new battery packs and charging gear alongside a reasonably priced tool.