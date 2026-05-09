5 Cheaper Leaf Blowers That Outshine Milwaukee's In Value

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Milwaukee offers a few quality outdoor power tools among its larger catalog. This makes it a brand users can lean on to support both home improvement projects and yard cleanup. There are plenty of things going for it that make Milwaukee a brand tool users frequently love, but price isn't always one of them. Milwaukee equipment is often powerful and delivers long-lasting performance, and these qualities come with at least a slight premium.

Take, for example, the Milwaukee M18 Fuel Blower (Model number 3017-20). It's not Milwaukee's most powerful option (for that, you'd want to look to its backpack-worn alternative), but it offers plenty of power and more than enough versatility to handle both residential cleanup tasks and routine professional use, too. The tool produces 54 dB, lower than other options in the Milwaukee catalog, for a bit of added ear-saving quality. It also delivers 500 CFM and 120 mph airflow and a 12.2 N blowing force. The tool is available at all the usual suspects, including Ace Hardware ($199), Acme Tools ($179), DoItBest ($185), and Home Depot ($179). The tool is a great option for existing Milwaukee users, but it's not the only choice on the market. These alternatives offer better value without sacrificing quality.