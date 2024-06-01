6 Harbor Freight Finds That Will Keep You Safe On The Jobsite
The jobsite is a dangerous place. Workers around the world and across various industries are exposed to toxic chemicals, polluted air, heavy equipment, and more, as they labor to build bridges, repair cars, and mine resources. Some jobs are especially hazardous, and according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, literally hundreds of thousands of construction, manufacturing, and warehouse workers are injured on the job each year.
While it's impossible to remove every dangerous aspect from many jobs — especially those that require workers to use their bodies, handle harmful substances, or operate heavy machinery — there are some ways to reduce the likelihood of injuries on the jobsite. One of the most important things workers can do to protect themselves is to follow workplace safety protocols. That may mean adhering to a strict OSHA policy or simply following a basic set of common sense guidelines. But complying with safety rules isn't the only thing workers should do to protect themselves on the jobsite. It's just as essential to wear the proper safety equipment.
While some jobs may supply personal protection equipment (PPE) to workers, others require employees to purchase their own gear. Fortunately, safety equipment doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg. Harbor Freight, the store famous for its budget-friendly tool deals, supplies an extensive selection of PPE. We checked out the site, and we found six products that may help keep workers safe on the job. We selected products based on their features, user reviews, and price, but we'll cover our methodology later. For now, here are six Harbor Freight finds that will keep you safe on the jobsite.
Workhorse Ratcheting Hard Hat
Hard hats are ubiquitous in the world of construction, mining, and various other labor-intensive jobs where there's a risk of falling debris and equipment. Not only do these devices help prevent serious head injuries, they can also help limit our exposure to the sun's harmful UV rays. For workers who spend eight to 12 hours or more a day laboring in both dangerous and extremely hot conditions, any extra sun protection can make a huge difference in comfort levels.
The Workhorse Ratcheting Hard Hat, available at Harbor Freight, could be a solid buy for laborers in various industries. The helmet meets ANSI standards for safety and features a six-point ratchet mechanism, allowing users to effortlessly adjust their hat in both the front and back to match their head size. It includes a built-in sweat band for those hot days, while a visor helps keep excessive rays out of your eyes. The helmet weighs less than 1 pound, making it light and comfortable for all-day use, and it comes with a price tag of $10.99, meaning workers won't have to break the bank to protect their heads. The hard hat is well-rated by Harbor Freight customers and features 4.6 out of five stars based on more than 100 user reviews.
Ranger Foldable Ear Muffs
Falling debris is only one of the hazards workers must deal with on the jobsite. In addition to all the dangers that we can see, there are numerous unseen health and safety threats in the workplace. One of those invisible perils is excessive noise. Heavy equipment and machinery can be extremely loud. Over time, those noises can damage our ears, contributing to things like hearing loss and tinnitus. One of the best ways to protect ourselves from excessive noise on the jobsite is to invest in a quality set of ear plugs or ear muffs.
Fortunately, those tools don't have to cost an arm and a leg. The Ranger Foldable Ear Muffs from Harbor Freight could be a great and affordable option for laborers who work in extremely loud environments. The adjustable ear muffs are designed to fit most heads and feature a telescoping adjustment mechanism for customizable comfort. You can fold them up small enough to fit in your pocket for convenient carrying, while the padded ear pieces provide up to 26 dB of noise cancellation. The muffs are built with durable materials to stand up to even the toughest jobsite and come with a modest price tag of $7.49. The Ranger ear muffs are also exceptionally well-rated by customers and feature 4.7 out of five stars based on more than 1,000 user reviews.
Western Safety Back Support Belt
Anyone who has worked a manual labor position knows all too well how physically demanding those jobs can be. Not only do many of these jobs require us to lift heavy objects and operate cumbersome equipment, but they also frequently require us to contort our bodies into uncomfortable positions, whether by bending over to lift large boxes, straining to reach around an engine component while repairing a car, or crawling into tight spaces to fix a busted pipe. Sometimes, there's nothing we can do to make an uncomfortable situation more bearable. But there are a few pieces of PPE we can use to minimize our chances of developing an injury.
The Western Safety Back Support Belt, available at Harbor Freight, could be a solid buy for anyone who's required to lift heavy objects as part of their day-to-day work routine. The belt is available in various sizes, from medium to double extra-large, allowing workers both large and small to protect themselves on the job. It features adjustable suspenders for increased comfort, tapered abdominal support panels, and elastic outer panels for all day support. The belt uses a hook and loop closure system for enhanced ease-of-use and comes with an accessible price tag of $9.49. The Ranger back support belt is highly-rated by Harbor Freight patrons and boasts 4.7 out of five stars based on nearly 600 customer reviews.
Ranger Hard Terrain Gel Knee Pads
While some jobs require workers to bend over lifting heavy objects all day long, others compel laborers to work on their knees for hours on end. If you've ever worked in construction or any other job that requires you to spend hours a day on your knees, you understand how quickly the position goes from being mildly uncomfortable to downright unbearable. But working on our knees isn't only uncomfortable. It can also contribute to damage over time, leading to things like joint pain and arthritis.
While we may be unable to eliminate all the risks that come with working on our knees, we can make it less painful by using knee pads. The Ranger Hard Terrain Gel Knee Pads from Harbor Freight come with an affordable price tag and may be a great way for workers to increase their comfort and avoid injuries on the job. The pads are designed for use on uneven terrain, like gravel and pavement, but can be used for various applications, including on flat floors or even dirt. They're made with a soft gel core for increased comfort and shock resistance, while a hard outer shell provides maximum protection. The knee pads feature flexible straps for easy use and come with an affordable price tag of $15.99. The Ranger knee pads have excellent customer ratings and feature 4.5 out of five stars based on more than 600 reviews.
Gerson Respirator Kit
We mentioned that many of the dangers workers face on the jobsite are invisible, and we already covered the way that unseen hazards can damage our ears. But our ears aren't the only parts of our bodies vulnerable to invisible jobsite perils. One of the most common problems that many manual laborers face is unclean air due to things like dust and toxic chemical fumes.
Workers in industries that regularly deal with polluted air may benefit from the Gerson Respirator, available at Harbor Freight. The kit is designed specifically for welders — although laborers in industries ranging from construction and pest control to automotive repair and HVAC work can benefit from its protection. The respirator provides filtration for dust from harmful substances like silica, concrete, and mold and 99.97% efficiency against solid and liquid aerosols. It's NIOSH P100 certified and features easy-to-adjust straps for convenient use.
As a bonus, the respirator features an activated-carbon layer to protect against various toxic gasses, including ozone and acid fumes. The Gerson respirator kit costs $29.99 and includes a hygiene guard, one half mask respirator, and two XP100 filters. Like the previous products covered here, the kit features excellent ratings from Harbor Freight customers and boasts 4.3 out of five stars based on nearly 100 user reviews.
Ranger Premium Safety Glasses
So far, we've covered some ways to protect various parts of our body on the jobsite, including our head, respiratory system, and ears. But we haven't discussed any ways to protect our eyes. Our eyes are vital organs, but they're also pretty vulnerable to some of the hazards we face on the job. Things like dust, UV rays, and flying debris can cause a lot of damage to our eyes, both in the short term and long term. Fortunately, it's also fairly cheap and easy to protect our eyes.
The Ranger Premium Safety Glasses, available at Harbor Freight, could be an affordable and practical way to protect your eyes on the jobsite. The glasses are made from high-impact resistant polycarbonate and provide full coverage, thanks to wrap-around anti-fog lenses and a built-in brow guard. While they're not tinted, the Ranger glasses provide UV resistance to help keep your eyes healthy, even in the bright sun. They feature soft, flexible nose and ear pieces for enhanced comfort, include a carrying bag and lanyard, and meet ANSI safety specifications. The Ranger safety glasses cost $9.99 and feature 4.5 out of five stars based on nearly 200 Harbor Freight customer reviews.
Why did we choose these products?
We selected the products for this list based on three primary criteria: price, practicality, and user reviews. Workers on the jobsite have enough to worry about without having to stress about buying expensive PPE. For that reason, we searched for quality products that provide real-world safety benefits without breaking the bank. Every item on this list falls well below the $50-mark, and many of them are top-rated products under $25. We also factored in product features when choosing items for this list. We selected products that cover a range of industries and needs, and we focused on tools and accessories that address real safety concerns for workers across all fields, ranging from construction and auto repair to mining and commercial painting.
Finally, we searched for products with excellent reviews from real Harbor Freight customers. We prioritized the highest-rated items, and we searched for products that users describe as effective, affordable, and reliable.
All of that said, remember to understand your own needs and the safety hazards that you personally face before buying an item from this list. Recognizing the unique perils that your jobsite produces and the ways that your position puts you at risk will help you determine the specific type of PPE that you need. Lastly, remember that Harbor Freight offers an Inside Track membership program. If you plan to purchase gear from the budget-store regularly, consider enrolling in the program to increase your savings.