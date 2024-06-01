6 Harbor Freight Finds That Will Keep You Safe On The Jobsite

The jobsite is a dangerous place. Workers around the world and across various industries are exposed to toxic chemicals, polluted air, heavy equipment, and more, as they labor to build bridges, repair cars, and mine resources. Some jobs are especially hazardous, and according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, literally hundreds of thousands of construction, manufacturing, and warehouse workers are injured on the job each year.

While it's impossible to remove every dangerous aspect from many jobs — especially those that require workers to use their bodies, handle harmful substances, or operate heavy machinery — there are some ways to reduce the likelihood of injuries on the jobsite. One of the most important things workers can do to protect themselves is to follow workplace safety protocols. That may mean adhering to a strict OSHA policy or simply following a basic set of common sense guidelines. But complying with safety rules isn't the only thing workers should do to protect themselves on the jobsite. It's just as essential to wear the proper safety equipment.

While some jobs may supply personal protection equipment (PPE) to workers, others require employees to purchase their own gear. Fortunately, safety equipment doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg. Harbor Freight, the store famous for its budget-friendly tool deals, supplies an extensive selection of PPE. We checked out the site, and we found six products that may help keep workers safe on the job. We selected products based on their features, user reviews, and price, but we'll cover our methodology later. For now, here are six Harbor Freight finds that will keep you safe on the jobsite.