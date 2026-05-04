12 Ryobi Tools Beginners Should Steer Clear Of

For most of human history, our best tools were made of slightly modified stone. Other tools were made of wood and bone or some combination of those simple materials. It's only in the last 5,000 years or so that humans started messing around with metals, and the rest was quite literally history.

These days, large tool manufacturers like Ryobi have a wide range of products, serving everyone from fresh-faced beginners to wizened veterans. Look deep enough, and you'll find complex and high-level tools intended for professional or specialized work. We've come a long way from those early stone tools, but some of the products on hardware store shelves are too advanced for the average person.

If it's your first day on the proverbial ski slopes, you probably want to spend a little time on the bunny hill before you take on a black diamond run. Likewise, while these 12 tools are objectively cool, most tool enthusiasts can confidently pass them by in favor of simpler and more accessible options.