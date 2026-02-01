Ryobi Quietly Launched Its Most Powerful Battery Yet

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Ryobi has some exciting products coming out in 2026 to add to its popular lineup of power tools. That includes a new, more powerful battery that was recently added to Ryobi's website. The new 14 amp-hour 80V Lithium Battery, model number OP8014BCA, quietly appeared on the site with no fanfare, no ribbon cuttings, and not a single parade.

Ryobi's 80-volt batteries have been in use for a while now, with the 10Ah version formerly holding the crown. Ryobi says the new, more powerful batteries will last longer in Ryobi's electric walk-behind push mowers operating on the 80V system, as well as the Ryobi 80V HP Brushless 30-inch Electric Cordless Zero Turn Riding Mower, which shipped with 80V 10Ah batteries.

Like Ryobi's 10Ah 80V Lithium Battery, the new 14Ah battery features Intellicell technology, Cool-Core design, an integrated handle, a five-year limited warranty, and compatibility with other Ryobi 80V tools. However, the new design is missing the former's LCD interface, opting instead for a fuel gauge display using integrated LED lights.