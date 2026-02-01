Ryobi Quietly Launched Its Most Powerful Battery Yet
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Ryobi has some exciting products coming out in 2026 to add to its popular lineup of power tools. That includes a new, more powerful battery that was recently added to Ryobi's website. The new 14 amp-hour 80V Lithium Battery, model number OP8014BCA, quietly appeared on the site with no fanfare, no ribbon cuttings, and not a single parade.
Ryobi's 80-volt batteries have been in use for a while now, with the 10Ah version formerly holding the crown. Ryobi says the new, more powerful batteries will last longer in Ryobi's electric walk-behind push mowers operating on the 80V system, as well as the Ryobi 80V HP Brushless 30-inch Electric Cordless Zero Turn Riding Mower, which shipped with 80V 10Ah batteries.
Like Ryobi's 10Ah 80V Lithium Battery, the new 14Ah battery features Intellicell technology, Cool-Core design, an integrated handle, a five-year limited warranty, and compatibility with other Ryobi 80V tools. However, the new design is missing the former's LCD interface, opting instead for a fuel gauge display using integrated LED lights.
New Ryobi 80V riding lawn are mowers coming soon
Many people wonder: Is Ryobi's battery-powered zero-turn mower worth it? Those with larger lawns may worry about the range and the perspective of running low on battery prematurely. The good news is Ryobi's new 80V riding mowers will include the more powerful 14Ah 80V battery.
Ryobi lists two new 80V riding mowers on its website, and both are scheduled to come out soon. One is the ZR3 80V HP Brushless 42" Zero Turn Riding Mower Kit, priced at $3,999. Ryobi says the Z3 has the power of a 25-horsepower gas engine and can mow up to two acres using the two 80V 14Ah batteries that come with the kit. The mower features a two-blade cutting deck fabricated from 12-gauge steel. The deck height is adjustable in 15 positions from 1 to 4.5 inches. Charging the mower is as easy as plugging in the on-board charger.
Ryobi's other new riding mower is the R1 80V HP Brushless 30-inch Riding Lawn Mower Kit, priced at $2,999. While it also features an on-board charging system, it comes with one 80V 14Ah battery, has an eight-position adjustable deck, provides the power of a 16-horsepower gas engine, and has enough runtime to mow up to one acre. The mower's 14-gauge stamped steel deck houses a pair of cutting blades. Convenience features of the R1 include a multi-purpose cup holder and a rear storage bed that allows hauling some mulch, tools, and plants to the far reaches of your estate.