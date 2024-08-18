How Long Do The Batteries Last In Ryobi's Electric Walk Behind Push Mowers?

Ryobi offers a variety of battery-powered walk-behind push mowers. Options range from the smallest 13-inch-cut push mower powered by an 18V ONE+ Ryobi battery to 40V 20- and 21-inch-cut models and 80V 30-inch-cut self-propelled multi-blade mowers.

Battery life can be thought of in two distinct ways. One is how long the mower will operate when starting with a fully charged battery, and the other is how long it will last before you have to buy new batteries. One of the biggest problems with batteries is they become less efficient with use. However, simple maintenance like properly cleaning your Ryobi lawn mower and using the proper battery charger could help extend battery life.

The first question depends on the width of the lawn mower's cutting blade, system voltage, and the stored amp-hours of the included battery. For example, the 18V ONE+ 13-inch Push Mower Kit includes one 18V 4-amp-hour battery to provide up to 30 minutes of runtime. Compare that to the 80V Brushless 30-inch Self-Propelled Multi-Blade Mower Kit, the most powerful battery lawn mower Ryobi makes, listed at 90 minutes of runtime with its 80V 10-amp-hour battery.

In the absence of defects or abuse, the question of how long the battery will last before a replacement is needed depends on the number of charge cycles the battery undergoes. This is why Ryobi lawn mower battery warranties differ in length between the occasionally used personal mower and the commercial mower that sees more frequent charging.