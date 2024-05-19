How To Clean Your Ryobi Lawn Mower (And What Not To Do)

When you invest in a Ryobi lawn mower, you want to do everything you can to make sure it lasts as long as possible. Cleaning and regular maintenance are two of the most important things you can do to keep your Ryobi running as it should for years to come. Your lawn mower is just like your car; it requires regular care to work its best. Over time, grass clippings, dirt, and debris can build up on your mower, clogging its components, which can prevent it from operating as it should. Put off cleaning for too long, and you'll find your Ryobi lawn mower won't start, performs poorly, consumes more fuel, or all of the above.

The good news is you don't have to let it get that bad. Cleaning your mower, including its deck, will ensure a more even cut, which can help keep your lawn healthy. Plus, it'll keep your mower in fighting shape for longer. After all, the buildup of dirt and gunk can take away from the appearance of your mower. With the right tools, cleaning your Ryobi lawn mower is a straightforward process that'll help keep it working properly.