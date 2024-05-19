How To Clean Your Ryobi Lawn Mower (And What Not To Do)
When you invest in a Ryobi lawn mower, you want to do everything you can to make sure it lasts as long as possible. Cleaning and regular maintenance are two of the most important things you can do to keep your Ryobi running as it should for years to come. Your lawn mower is just like your car; it requires regular care to work its best. Over time, grass clippings, dirt, and debris can build up on your mower, clogging its components, which can prevent it from operating as it should. Put off cleaning for too long, and you'll find your Ryobi lawn mower won't start, performs poorly, consumes more fuel, or all of the above.
The good news is you don't have to let it get that bad. Cleaning your mower, including its deck, will ensure a more even cut, which can help keep your lawn healthy. Plus, it'll keep your mower in fighting shape for longer. After all, the buildup of dirt and gunk can take away from the appearance of your mower. With the right tools, cleaning your Ryobi lawn mower is a straightforward process that'll help keep it working properly.
Preparations for cleaning your Ryobi lawn mower
Before you start cleaning your lawn mower, you should take a few precautions to ensure you stay safe throughout the process. As you can imagine, when you start cleaning your mower, you'll have to deal with flying particles, debris, and a few sharp edges. That's why you should wear protective gloves and safety glasses to shield your hands and eyes while you work. You'll also need to gather a few materials, including a brush and scraper, to help you get rid of debris and grass clippings from the deck and blades. It's also a good idea to have a sponge or soft cloth on hand to wipe down the mower.
Whether you can use water to clean your Ryobi lawn mower will depend on its model. You should never use water on battery-powered, electric, or 80V lithium zero ride-on mowers. Check your owner's manual before getting started to determine if you can use liquids on the model you own. If it's safe to use water on your mower, be sure to have a water hose or bucket on hand. A blower can also be helpful on all types of Ryobi mowers for blowing away trapped grass clippings and other debris.
How to clean your Ryobi lawn mower
Once you've gathered all of your supplies, turn off the mower to prevent accidental starts, and remove the battery if you're cleaning a battery-powered mower. After you've done that, you'll be ready to clean it.
Follow these steps to clean the Ryobi 80V lithium zero Turn Ride-On mower:
- Clean the blades with a blower, stiff brush, or rag to remove grass clippings, dirt, and debris.
- Clean the catcher with fresh water and empty the clippings when it's not in use.
- Clean the deck using a blower or air compressor.
- Use a brush to clean the battery terminals after every 50 hours of usage or once a year.
Follow these steps to clean battery-powered, electric, and gas-powered Ryobi mowers:
- If you're using an electric or battery-powered mower, remove its battery and/or red safety key.
- Place the lawn mower on its side and clean the deck with a brush or cloth. Don't use water.
- If you're using a gas-powered lawn mower, you can use a hose to wash the underside of the deck and wipe away any remaining debris with a brush or cloth.
What not to do when cleaning your Ryobi Lawn Mower
Lawnmowers and other Ryobi tools help make yard work a breeze, so it's important to take care of them properly to make sure they last as long as possible. While most of us think of soap and water when it's time to clean just about anything, you'll want to avoid using them when cleaning most Ryobi lawn mowers. Depending on the type of mower you have, you may want to consider using an air compressor, blower, brush, or cloth to remove debris from the deck. Water is safe to use on gas-powered Ryobi mowers, but you should still exercise caution. Never submerge your mower or use high-pressure water jets on it. If you've cleaned your mower with water, be sure to dry it thoroughly because excess moisture can attract dirt and debris.
Wiping down your mower with a cloth or brush to remove buildup should be enough to get it clean, but sometimes, you may need to use a cleaning product to get rid of grease on the exterior surfaces of your mower. If you do use soap to clean your mower's handles and other surfaces, go with something gentle to avoid damaging the components. The harsh chemicals in some detergents can damage plastic parts and corrode metal surfaces. It's best to stick with a mild cleaning solution or just use water to prevent unnecessary damage.