4 Reasons Why Your Ryobi Lawn Mower Won't Start (And What You Can Do To Fix It)
A neatly maintained lawn can boost your property's curb appeal and value, and it might even be a requirement if you're part of an HOA. The good news is that making a one-time investment in a lawn mower from a reputable brand like Ryobi, which has a history dating back to the 1940s, will help you maintain your lawn in good shape all year round. That said, although Ryobi offers quality lawn mowers that are worth the investment and backed by a solid three-year warranty, they can sometimes run into issues, just like all pieces of machinery eventually do.
Not being able to turn on your Ryobi lawn mower is undoubtedly frustrating, but troubleshooting the problem might be simpler than you think, especially if you're able to zero in on the issue quickly. To help you find a solution and get back to mowing your lawn without too much delay, we've put together a few potential reasons for your lawn mower not starting; we've also explained what to do to resolve these issues and what you can do if none of these solutions work.
Problems with the battery or charger
The battery running out of charge is an obvious but easily overlooked cause for battery-operated tools failing to start. If it's been a while since you used your lawn mower, it's possible that the battery might have naturally self-discharged over time. Fortunately, this is a fairly simple problem to fix, given that all you need to do is charge the battery until it is full, after which you can try to start the lawn mower again.
If the battery is adequately charged, check for debris around the battery contacts. When the lawn mower was in storage, dust particles or even grass clippings from the last time you used the mower might have made their way into the battery compartment and accumulated on and around the battery contacts. If you see a lot of dust, use a dry rag to clean the area. After you clean the contacts, insert the battery into the unit and make sure that it is securely connected to the mower before you attempt to power on your lawn mower. Another reason for your Ryobi lawn mower not turning on is that the charger might still be connected to the device. All you need to do, in this case, is disconnect the charger to get the lawn mower working.
Setup issues
You likely removed the start key before you stored the lawn mower in your garage or shed, as is standard safety practice. However, if you don't reinsert the start key before attempting to switch on the mower, the device won't start. So, before you try to start your lawn mower yet again, check whether the start key is in its usual place.
In its manuals, Ryobi recommends turning the switch off before carrying the mower or picking it up. If you turned this switch off before transporting the unit, you may have been trying to start the device without turning the switch back on. In this case, make sure your lawn mower is on an even surface, locate the switch, and turn it to the on position. The mower should turn on now.
Also, in the case of Ryobi lawn mowers with telescopic or collapsible handles, the unit won't start until you fully extend its handles. If you own this type of lawn mower, check that the handles are not just partially extended. If they are, extend them completely until you feel they're locked in place.
Obstructions around the blade
An important part of maintaining Ryobi power tools is frequent servicing. In the case of Ryobi's lawn mowers, you'll need to check the blade from time to time to spot any cracks or dents on its surface and clean it regularly to keep it free of debris and other foreign objects. If you've not cleaned the blade in a long time, debris and grass clippings from when you last mowed your lawn could be obstructing its free movement, which might be what's causing your lawn mower to not turn on.
Upon close inspection, if you notice that the blade is jammed, turn off the mower completely and clear the obstructions with a dry rag, brush, or blower until the blade is able to spin freely. Keep in mind that the blade is extremely sharp, so be sure to wear gloves before you clean it. Once you've cleaned the blades, look for any signs of damage on the blade before you turn on the mower. If the blade is damaged, you'll need to replace it before you operate the lawn mower.
The grass catcher is full of clippings
Your Ryobi lawn mower has a grass catcher to collect all the grass clippings while you mow your lawn. This prevents the debris from being scattered across your lawn, reducing the need for any further cleanup after you're done. If this attachment is full of grass clippings, the additional load can strain the motor, which might cause your mower to temporarily not power on.
The easiest way to resolve this issue is by emptying the contents of the grass catcher into either the bin or compost pile and securely installing the attachment back into the lawn mower. Before you remove or reinstall the attachment, though, Ryobi recommends removing the start key and the battery pack for your safety. You might also have to follow Ryobi's model-specific instructions to securely reinstall the grass catcher back into the mower; check your Ryobi operator's manual to know what steps to follow for the lawn mower you own.
Get it serviced
Although Ryobi carries several budget-friendly tools, some of its lawn mowers are on the more expensive side. Given this, if none of the fixes mentioned above have helped and your Ryobi lawn mower still won't start, this might be a good time for you to get it serviced at the nearest Ryobi service center. Avoid getting the lawn mower repaired at unauthorized shops or trying to address the issue on your own using unauthorized replacement parts, since this could cause further damage and void your warranty.
The good news is that finding an authorized service center close to you is fairly easy and can be done through Ryobi's website. The brand also offers a rapid repair service for eligible tools, which you can take advantage of if you'd like your lawn mower serviced in 14 days or less. Either way, register your lawn mower on Ryobi's website to access expedited customer service, easily view manuals, and check out exclusive troubleshooting tips.