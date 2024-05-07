4 Reasons Why Your Ryobi Lawn Mower Won't Start (And What You Can Do To Fix It)

The battery running out of charge is an obvious but easily overlooked cause for battery-operated tools failing to start. If it's been a while since you used your lawn mower, it's possible that the battery might have naturally self-discharged over time. Fortunately, this is a fairly simple problem to fix, given that all you need to do is charge the battery until it is full, after which you can try to start the lawn mower again.

If the battery is adequately charged, check for debris around the battery contacts. When the lawn mower was in storage, dust particles or even grass clippings from the last time you used the mower might have made their way into the battery compartment and accumulated on and around the battery contacts. If you see a lot of dust, use a dry rag to clean the area. After you clean the contacts, insert the battery into the unit and make sure that it is securely connected to the mower before you attempt to power on your lawn mower. Another reason for your Ryobi lawn mower not turning on is that the charger might still be connected to the device. All you need to do, in this case, is disconnect the charger to get the lawn mower working.